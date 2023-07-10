‘NOT READY YET’

Recovering West Indies fast bowler, Jayden Seales, has opened up about missing the West Indies’ opening Test against India starting tomorrow in Dominica saying, “I knew I wasn’t ready.”
With the second Test bowling off in Trinidad next week, Seales feels he still won’t be part of the WI squad although he will be training with them when they arrive.
Seales, who was a part of the Windies’ pre-series camp in Antigua, practised with members of a Red Force training squad at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday
He told the Express yesterday: “After getting through the first few days, I knew I wasn’t ready. So, I made the decision along with the coach and the selectors and captain that now is not the right time.”
The 21-year-old pacer does not want to be a liability in the field. He said: “We had some honest conversations. We spoke about how my body was feeling going into the series and I was honest with them—I don’t think it makes sense for me to play in a Test match, I don’t think I would give 100 per cent. I would want to, but my body wouldn’t allow it.”
Although he is back to full training, Seales said: “I don’t want to say I’m 100 per cent fully fit just yet but I’m close to being there—about 85 per cent.”
The pacer said he was not too worried about his bowling but more about his reliability in the field, “in terms of being able to throw myself to the left, run behind a ball at full speed, dive behind a ball—that’s the things that I’m not really doing that I used to before.”
Seales, however, is using his time off to continue working on his fitness and regaining his confidence. He said: “I’ll use this time to train and do more lateral work: some diving around, just testing it out to make sure everything feels good.”
While he expressed his disappointment at not being able to be a part of the upcoming series, especially with the second Test being played in his home country, the young fast bowler is keeping a positive mindset.
“It doesn’t make sense rushing back as I may get injured again and miss another six months and I can’t take another six months out of the game. So, I rather miss now and come back down the road than play now and miss further down the road,” he said.
Seales is targeting the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for his return.
“Most likely before CPL I should be at my peak fitness, so by that time I should be able to play CPL and give 100 without thinking about what happened to the knee or being fearful of something happening to it again.”