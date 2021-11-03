WEST INDIES captain Kieron Pollard is looking for his team to get their game together and finish their final two Group One games with wins, starting against Sri Lanka today in Abu Dhabi. Even if they win today’s match and the final one against Australia on Saturday, the WI will still have to depend on mathematical calculations, including run-rate, if they are to advance to the semi-finals.
Pollard is just looking to get the business done on their end, first and foremost.
“Nothing is impossible. What I can safely say is the guys are confident. We know sort of exactly what is needed in terms of from a run-rate perspective and we will take all things into consideration when the match starts,” Pollard said at his pre-match virtual press conference. “I also believe it is very important we continue to go through the process of trying to improve each and every time that we perform as a batting team and that is going to be the order of the day.”
Pollard added now is the opportunity for his team to “take off their shackles” and improve the batting performances that have been holding the Windies back.
“Having said that, I think it is very important we think about winning the cricket games and all the other possibilities that surround it as well. But the main focus is also to represent the Caribbean nation and the world and trying to do some justice to our talent and do what is expected of us as a team,” said the Windies white-ball skipper.
Pollard said he felt okay after a slight thigh strain sidelined him in the Bangladesh match which the West Indies won to keep their hopes alive. All 15 squad members will be available for selection.
“Overall as a team I just believe that, yes, we are disappointed, and most of the fans are disappointed with the position we are in as a team,” Pollard admitted about the two-time world champions’ chances of defending their title in 2021. “It is something that we accept but again we have an opportunity to try to finish the tournament on a high. But the main focus for us is winning the two games and everything else can just take care of itself afterward.”
He said the mindset is positive going forward despite the bad start. “Yes, things have not gone as we would have liked but...these guys, they want to still come out and give a good account of themselves, so for us, the mood is pretty good; the atmosphere within the camp is good; still a lot of smiles on the faces and guys still trying to enjoy the moment. At the end of it, the team still has an opportunity to play, so no need to be despondent.”
Pollard acknowledged the results had not gone the Windies’ way but he hoped his players would play their roles and handle their responsibilities well in these last two matches to ensure a strong finish. “There is no secret about it and hopefully we can get it right and we have no other option now but to actually do it, and have to do it pretty quickly as well,” Pollard added.
SQUADS:
SRI LANKA—Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
WEST INDIES—Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.