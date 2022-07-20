Trinidad and Tobago women’s senior team captain and midfielder, Karyn “Baby” Forbes, has joined Romanian club FC Carmen Bucuresti.
For a second time, Forbes will link up with compatriot Victoria Swift at the same club, both having played the 2019 season in Iceland at second division Knattspyrnufélag Fjarðabyggðar.
Forbes, 30, has represented T&T at senior level for 18 years and has in recent times been team captain.
The Romanian club formally announced Forbes’ acquisition on its website when stating:“We take great pleasure to announce the transfer of one of the most iconic players in Central and South America, the captain of the Trinidad and Tobago national team with over 60 games active. Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only Karyn Forbes.”