Exemplary seamer Kemar Roach snatched his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests and a record 50th wicket at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, as he pulled alongside the legendary Michael Holding at 249 wickets on the all-time West Indies list while putting the hosts on the verge of victory in the opening Test, yesterday.
With Bangladesh rallying on 232 for six in the final session after finding themselves sinking on 109 for six at one stage, the 33-year-old Roach proved West Indies’ hero once again by taking three of the last four wickets to fall to send the innings tumbling to 245 all out.
Roach finished with five for 53 — his fourth five-wicket haul against the Tigers and third at the venue — and now finds himself on the brink of becoming only the sixth West Indies bowler to pass the cherished 250-wicket mark.
Drama marked the last hour, however, as West Indies, set a meagre 84 to win, slumped to nine for three before John Campbell struck an unbeaten 28 in a 40-run, unbroken fourth wicket stand with vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood (17 n.o.), to deny Bangladesh any further success.
The Caribbean side require a further 35 runs on today’s fourth day to wrap up the Test and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, a result Roach said he was confident of. “We’re obviously in a position to win. We always play matches to win,” Roach said afterwards.
“Right now with 35 runs away, once the guys get a good rest tonight, come back tomorrow and be focussed again, I think we’re in good stead to knock the runs off. Well done to the guys today to put ourselves in that position.” He added: “I’m proud [of myself]. To build a career and get amongst the greats is always a good feeling.”
And West Indies owed that position primarily to Roach and fellow pacer Alzarri Joseph (3-55) who picked up his second three-wicket haul of the game, while seamer Kyle Mayers grabbed two for 30. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan top-scored with 64 and captain Shakib-al-Hasan struck his second half-century of the game with 63, but other than for opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 42, Bangladesh’s batters found life difficult.
Resuming the morning on 50 for two and still 112 runs in deficit, Bangladesh were set back by Mayers who struck twice in quick succession, removing Najmul Hossain for 17 to a catch at first slip by Campbell before trapping Mominul Haque in front for four.
Struggling on 75 for four, Bangladesh’s innings slipped further into strife thanks to Roach, the Barbadian having Litton Das taken chest high at second slip by Mayers and then getting Mahmudul to edge a drive behind. In dire straits at 115 for six at lunch, Bangladesh were revived by Shakib and Nurul, the pair combining to add 123 for the seventh wicket and keep West Indies at bay in the second session.
Nurul faced 147 balls, counting 11 fours, while Shakib struck half-dozen fours off 99 balls in also three hours at the crease.
West Indies’ recourse to the second new ball five overs after tea paid almost immediate dividends when Roach claimed Shakib driving uppishly to Kraigg Brathwaite at short cover. With six runs added at 238 for eight, Nurul slashed at a widish delivery from Roach and edged behind, and the end came swiftly when Joseph castled Mustafizur Rahman (7) and Roach plucked out Ebadot Hossain’s (1) middle stump.
What should have been a straightforward run chase quickly turned precarious, however, as seamer Khaled Ahmed (3-14) scythed through the West Indies top order to send shockwaves through the hosts’ camp.
Brathwaite (1) tickled a leg-side catch to the ’keeper, Raymon Reifer gloved behind for two attempting to leave alone, while Nkrumah Bonner played back and was comprehensively bowled without scoring.