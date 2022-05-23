Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open ended in the first round yesterday, and the four-time Grand Slam winner said she is leaning toward not playing at Wimbledon.
After she lost her opening match to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 at Roland Garros on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Osaka was asked about whether the collective decision to remove ranking points from Wimbledon would influence her decision on whether to compete at the next Grand Slam on the circuit.
“I’m not 100 per cent sure if I’m going to go there [to Wimbledon],” Osaka said. “I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but, like at the same time for me, it’s kind of like — I don’t want to say pointless, no pun intended, but I’m the type of player that gets motivated by, like, seeing my ranking go up or like, you know, stuff like that.”
When later asked more on what her thoughts were ahead of Wimbledon, she said, “Yeah, like for me, I’m not sure why but, like, I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition. I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. Whenever I think like something is like an exhibition, I just can’t go at it 100 per cent. I’m leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances but, you know, that might change.”
Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No.1 who took two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the 2021 French Open.
Anisimova is a 20-year-old American who reached the French Open semi-finals in 2019. She also beat Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in January.
“I thought I tried really hard, and I just feel like it was a bit unfortunate because I wasn’t able to play as many matches leading into this tournament,” Osaka said.
“So there were probably some really bad decisions that I made on certain points, but I think overall I wasn’t too bad.”
Swiatek extends winning streak;
defending champ Krejcikova ousted
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has extended her winning streak to 29 matches by advancing to the second round. The Polish player, who won the French Open title in 2020, beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 in the first round on Court Phillipe Chatrier.
Swiatek’s winning streak is the longest by any woman since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013. She has won the title at her past five tournaments. The Pole has also won a tour-leading 14 sets at 6-0 this season.
And 2021 champion Barbora Krejcikova became only the third defending women’s champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.
Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. It was Czech’s first match since February because of an injured right elbow. The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.
Raducanu survives scare
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s French Open debut was as difficult as can be for more than a set before she emerged with a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 victory over Czech qualifier Linda Noskova.
The 12th-seeded Raducanu trailed by a set, then was down a break in the second set twice, before coming back to win in more than 2 1/2 hours against a player who was trying to pull off the sort of upset Raducanu did over and over again at Flushing Meadows last year.
Noskova, 17, is ranked 184th and was making her Grand Slam debut after going through qualifying. The teenager won the junior title in Paris in 2021 and was the youngest player in the women’s field this time.