PACE LEADER

West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes has been impressed with what he has seen so far of rookie fast-bowler Jayden Seales and believes the 20-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago has what it takes to lead the Windies attack in years to come.
Speaking about Seales’ inclusion in the West Indies ODI squad for the upcoming tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan, Haynes said: “We also have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-overs format.
“We have a week in the Netherlands and another week in Pakistan and this should provide them with quality opposition to bowl against as we build towards the Cricket World Cup in 2023. (Anderson) Phillip has been around for some time, and we know what he can offer, Seales has been very good in Test cricket and (Sherman) Lewis is making a return to the West Indies set-up following some good performances,” Haynes said during the recent announcement of the ODI squad.
Speaking to the media via about the team, the lead selector said he had been impressed with Seales since he made his debut as a teenager last year.
Seales, who made his Test debut against South Africa in June last year at the age of 19, has played seven Tests, grabbing 27 wickets. The right-arm pacer is yet to play ODI cricket.
Asked for his thoughts on Seales’ progress, Haynes said: “I believe that Jayden looks the part and to me he is someone that I will hope will take on the mantle as our lead fast bowler in Test cricket going forward because I have been really impressed by him from day one.
“Talking to some of the players who would have played with him as well, they think he is someone who can lead our fast bowling. But in 50 overs, we always talk about looking for people who can get wickets early and we believe he is bowling so well that he will do a good job for us in the two tours coming up,” Haynes added.
The lead selector also noted that the Windies are still looking for the best combination for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India and that the selectors are keen on giving players opportunities to broaden the pool available for selection.
“This is a good opportunity for the youngsters to show their worth,” he said of the current squad that will be led by Nicholas Pooran who was named full-time white ball skipper in the aftermath of Kieron Pollard’s abrupt international retirement last month.
“As a leader he has really handled himself well and I am sure he will do a very good job in leading these young men,” Haynes said of Pooran.
“Yes, we are confident the players we select will do the business for us but you have to understand that we are still trying to find the best combination for 2023, so we’re going to give opportunities to players who we believe can play the roles,” he added.
And while he admitted Pollard’s boots will be hard to fill, Haynes is confident that capable players will come to the fore. Asked if he felt West Indies have what it takes to fill the void left by Pollard, Haynes said: “I believe so.”
“When you look at Pollard’s contribution on and off the field, I think that he will be missed but we have people like Rovman Powell, (Romario) Shepherd and even Akeal Hosein who can bat a bit. Yes, we are going to miss Pollard but I believe we have players there who can do the job for us,” Haynes concluded.