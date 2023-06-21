PATIENCE GAME

Head coach Darren Sammy has urged his batsmen to pay special attention to the new-ball period, but believes there will be “plenty runs on offer” once they can get through that challenging stage of the game.
The 9 a.m. starts for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers have seen bowlers dominate with the new ball in seam-friendly conditions. However, batters have flourished once the game has progressed, and Sammy said West Indies possessed the required skills to negate the new-ball threat.
“We knew it. Anywhere in the world a nine o’clock start will pose a challenge with the new ball to the batters,” Sammy explained ahead of West Indies’ fixture against Nepal today.
“Whoever wins the toss most likely will bowl first so for us as a batting ground, is to understand the challenge the new ball (presents) and make sure that the opposition doesn’t get on top of us.
“And our skills will come into play but as you have seen in all the games, once you survive that new ball period, there are plenty runs on offer.
“And for us as a batting group, is to limit the damage that could be done with the threat that the new ball poses up front.”
He added: “But again, the way the guys have prepared, I expect the challenges to be met with good consistency and good skills from my men.”
Against USA in their opening game last Sunday, West Indies lost both openers cheaply inside the first six overs, to be tottering on 14 for two, before Johnson Charles (66), Jason Holder (56), Roston Chase (55) and captain Shai Hope (54) rescued the innings.
In the end, they were bowled out for 297 off 49 overs, earning a 39-run victory after restricting the Americans to 258 for seven off their 50 overs.
Sammy said it was important West Indies did not fall too far behind the game during the new-ball period. “We don’t have a say in how the toss goes but whenever we bat, that new ball poses a challenge,” Sammy reiterated.
“You’ve got to make sure that the opposition don’t get too much ahead when that new ball comes. I thought we could have had more intent (against the United States) because that’s one of the things we are talking about as a batting group —intent to score.
“And when I say intent to score, it’s not looking for boundaries but looking for scoring opportunities and when you do that, you could score off good balls and get rotation of strike going.”
He continued: “Again, it’s a work in progress and with the ball, we kept creating opportunities. We dropped a couple of catches and that could affect us in the bigger scheme of things but I’m quite happy with the way we’re going.
“The last six games that we have played we’ve taken steps in trying to play the brand of cricket we want to move forward with. Again, it’s sticking to our guns, sticking to the plans that we have, and believing and committing to the execution.”