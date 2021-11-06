TEAM TTO’s top male rider Nicholas Paul finished fourth in the men’s keirin when Round One of the inaugural International Cycling Union (UCI) Champions League concluded at the Balearic Islands Velodrome in Palma, Spain, last evening.
Paul confronted his usual rivals at this level in a race that was won by Germany’s Stefan Botticher, with the Dutch pair of Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland taking second and third spot. Canada’s Hugo Barrette was fifth while Japan’s Kento Yamasaki was sixth.
Paul also exited at the semi-final stage of the men’s sprint.
With those two performances, the men’s flying 200m world record-holder is fourth of 18 in the men’s sprint classification on 24 points and trails, Lavreysen (37 pts), Botticher (33 pts) and Hoogland (30 pts).
Earlier Paul advanced to the finals of the keirin by winning the third and last heat ahead of Barrette, also a qualifier for the final.
They finished ahead of France’s Tom Derache, South Africa’s Jean Spies, Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa and Russia’s Mikael Iakolev in that order.
Paul and Barrette met Botticher, Lavreysen, Yamasaki and Colombia’s Yamasaki in the final.
The 23-year-old Paul wasn’t able to produce a final-earning result in the sprint.
Earlier in the programme, the reigning Pan American Track Cycling Elite champion won heat four over Germany’s Maximilian Levy and Japan’s Yamasaki when he posted 10.140 seconds at 71.006 km/h to advance to the semis.
In that first semi-final where the 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion faced off against current world champion Lavreysen and Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk, Lavreysen was too quick, crossing the line in 9.949 seconds ahead of Paul, with Rudyk totally outpaced at 0.3605 behind the winner.
Russia’s Mikael Iakolev won a photo-finish (0.0003 seconds) over Lavreysen’s compatriot Hoogland in the other semi-final, with Germany’s Stefan Botticher 0.089 behind Iakolev in the rear.
Lavreysen showed his world title win last month was no fluke when he easily outclassed Iakolev in the final.
Paul is one of the world’s top 72 cyclists (36 male, 36 female) at the six-round season-ending Champions League.
The star-studded line-up includes the best performers at the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships, joining a prestigious list of pre-qualified riders.
After this weekend’s Champions League debut in Mallorca, the sprint cyclist will have five remaining rounds of competition in Lithuania (November 27), London (December 3 and 4), and the competition-ending event in Tel Aviv, Israel (December 11).
All rounds will follow the same one-day format to crown overall winners in the sprint and in the endurance on both the men’s and women’s side.