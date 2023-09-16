With the October 20 - November 5 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile right around the corner, Team TTO’s top cyclist Nicholas Paul will be defending his men’s sprint title claimed at the Lima, Peru edition back in 2019.
In Lima, Paul had really announced his world-beating potential, claiming the gold in taking fashion, a performance that was a precursor to him setting the world record for the flying 200m (9.100 seconds) a month later at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Cochabamba, Bolivia. The previous record of 9.347 seconds by France’s Francois Pervis had stood since 2013.
Four years on, the 24-year-old is still young but is a much more seasoned campaigner, having experienced consistent top-level racing - earning several international medals in many races - over that quadrennial period
But in a year when the Gasparillo native collected his second UCI World Track Cycling Championship silver medal in the men’s sprint - his first came at the 2021 Roubaix, France edition in the men’s kilometre time-trial - the Pan Am Games represents an ease in grade, in terms of the level of competition.
But even tagged as something of a prohibitive favourite for the men’s sprint ahead of the Chile assignment, Paul still wants to perform for his country.
“My preparations for the Pan Am Games have been going really good so far. I mean I still have six weeks to go. That’s a lot of time to put in some good work, so I just have to keep my head down and keep working hard,” the 2022 Commonwealth Games keirin champion said.
“Defending my Pan Am Games title, I wouldn’t say it is really an important thing but I would like to go out there and put my best foot forward and to keep T&T on the top step.”
That statement is made in the context of his bigger goal; qualifying and performing at the Paris Olympic Games next summer.
“The Pan American Games in terms of getting points to qualify for the Paris Olympics in cycling is not really essential but I would say it is important to get quality racing in regularly, so I still have to go out there, work hard, and execute great racing.”
Paul knows he still has some refining to do, especially if he meets the indomitable Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen - the man who defeated him in the men’s sprint at the Worlds in Glasgow last month - in Paris next year.
“From the World Championships, I have learnt a lot. Have to keep working on being tactically astute when racing, and being faster on the bike to keep getting stronger, so I just have to keep working day in and day out at those three things,” Paul explained.
“So I don’t really have any expectations for the Pan American Games but as for every race, I want to go out there to win. So I just want to go out there and race as best as possible.”