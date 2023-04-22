PAUL CLAIMS BRONZE

Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul clinched the bronze medal in the men’s keirin event on the penultimate day of the Nations Cup in Milton, Canada, last night.
Paul took the lead with two laps to go but was overtaken on the final turn by eventual winner Australian Matthew Richardson while Germany’s Maximilian Dornbach secured the silver. But the T&T rider still finished strong, staving off a challenge from Canada’s James Hedgecock to clinch a place on the podium.
Paul, who recently returned to competitive action after recovering from injuries sustained when he crashed during a training session at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland last October, qualified for the semis through the first-round repechage.
He led for most of the way in his semi-final race before Germany’s Maximillian Dornbach and Matthew Richardson of Australia caught him off the final turn with top three finishers qualifying for the final.
Paul reached the semi-finals phase of the event after winning heat two of the repechage with time of 10.031 seconds. He finished ahead of Hungary’s Sandor Szalontay, Canada’s Ryan Dodyk, Malaysia’s Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis and Sotirios Bretas from Greece.
In the first round of the event, Paul finished fourth in heat six which was won by Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer, in 9.856 seconds which was the fastest time in the first round.
The only other sub-ten time in the first round came from China’s Chenxi Xue in heat five of the repechage.
Meanwhile, T&T’s other sprinter Kwesi Browne failed to advance to the semi-finals, having finished behind Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa in heat two of the repechage. Tjon En Fa clocked 10.03 to win the heat.
Browne finished fourth in his first-round heat which was won by Thailand’s Jai Angsuthasawit in a time of 10.341 seconds.
The other Team TTO cyclist Akil Campbell did not qualify for the four-event omnium. On Friday night, Campbell finished 14th in the men’s elimination event, which was won by Matthijs Buchli.
Paul and Browne will be in action again today in the men’s sprint qualifying while Alexi Costa-Ramirez, the sole female TTO rider, will compete in the women’s omnium.
The four-member T&T team is using the four-day Nations Cup competition to gain Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying points as well a world ranking points towards the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, scheduled for August 3-9 in Glasgow, Scotland.