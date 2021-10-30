Big Nigel Paul is Trinidad and Tobago’s final hope of staying on at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
With Aaron Prince, Anthony Joseph, Donnel Phillip and Blessing Waldrop already eliminated, the team will head home unless Paul wins. Today, he faces 22-year-old Spanish fighter Ayoub Ghafa for a spot in the super-heavyweight quarter-finals. Paul, 32, moved to the round of 16 after defeating Albanian Nelson Hysa 4-1 on points on Thursday, while his opponent Ghafa won by the same margin over Nurlan Saparbay, a boxer from Kazakhstan.
Yesterday, 18-year-old Blessing Waldrop suffered a second round knockout to American Veshaun Lee, a USA golden gloves and Junior Olympics winner. Making a huge step up from junior to elite level, Caribbean champion Waldrop did well to get through the first round despite losing it 10-9 on all five judges’ cards.
However, the 20-year-old American stepped up the action in the second round, putting Waldrop to the canvas for the first time with a right to the chest. As the action resumed, Waldrop caught another straight right and fell face-first to the canvas despite his best effort to stay up on wobbly legs. Waldrop recovered well enough to congratulate his opponent at the end, but the vast gulf in their experience was very evident. The American might also suffer from a similar gulf in experience in the next round when he faces impressive Cuban Andy Cruz, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and two-time AIBA world champion.