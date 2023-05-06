SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT “Big Nigel” Paul is the last member of Trinidad and Tobago’s six-man boxing contingent still in contention at the 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships taking place in Uzbekistan.
The only T&T boxers to win a bout to date have been veterans Paul and Aaron Prince. Yesterday’s elimination of veteran light-middleweight Prince left Paul as the only one of seven T&T boxers still in the competition after Ortega Jokhu, Anthony Joseph, Donnel Phillip, Nickell Joseph, Jeremiah Thomas and Prince were all eliminated.
With a bronze medal at the World Championships in Belgrade two years ago, Paul 33, faces 23-year-old Austrian, Ahmed Hagag today for a spot in the semi-finals. Paul won his opening fight 4-1 over Oomatbek Elchoro Uulu of Kazakstan, with four judges awarding him the fight and one scoring in favour of his opponent.
Paul’s opponent, Hagag jointly won bronze at the 2022 European Amateur Boxing Championships, along with Englishman Delicious Orie, who defeated Paul on the way to winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Hagag reached the quarter-final with a 5-0 shutout victory over 30-year-old Colombian Christian Salcedo, who defeated Paul 5-0 in the first round on the way to winning silver at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
Prince,37, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian, had hoped to advance to the quarter-final but was no match when losing 5-0 in the round of 16 yesterday to 29-year-old Kazakhstani boxer Shymbergenov Aslanbek, a silver medallist in the men’s 69 kg event at the 2018 Asian Games. On Wednesday, Prince won his opening bout 4-1 over Albanian Denis Nurja.
On Friday, both light-heavyweight Nickell Joseph and featherweight Anthony Joseph were defeated as well. Nickell Joseph was always backing away from the powerful punches of Pita Kajebi of the Congo, taking a couple of standing eight counts. The referee protected the T&T fighter by stopping the contest one minute, three seconds into the first round. There was no protest from either Joseph or the T&T trainers Reynold Cox and Anthony Waterman. Anthony Joseph did put up a fight despite losing 5-0 against very accurate Cuban southpaw and World Championship newcomer Saidel Horta, a bronze medallist at the 2022 World Youth Boxing Championship.
On Thursday, Ortega Jokhu exited his first World championship after his first fight, when losing 4-1 to Tural Sariyev of Azerbajan and on Tuesday, both cruiser-weight Thomas and light-welterweight Phillip were defeated by 5-0 margins. Thomas fell to Angolan Adrian Kiana and Phillip was defeated by Brazilin Yuri Dosreis.