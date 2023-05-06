Trinidad and Tobago’s Joshua Da Silva has been named captain of the West Indies “A” team for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh later this month.

Also making the cut was T&T fRed Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah, along with rookie Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.