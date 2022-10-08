While admittedly disappointed not to be able to compete at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, starting on Wednesday in France, Trinidad and Tobago’s top track cyclist Nicholas Paul said it is not a major setback.
The Commonwealth Games gold medallist had an accident during routine training last week, sustaining multiple injuries, and although they are not too serious, they will keep him sidelined for at least six to eight weeks.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF), providing an update on Paul’s status after the crash, stated that the cyclist “has been withdrawn from participating at the upcoming 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships. We wish Nicholas a speedy recovery and also send best wishes to the other members of the team Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell.”
Giving further details, Paul, awarded the Hummingbird Gold Medal on Republic Day, said: “Unfortunately, during one of my routine training sessions I had an accident. I sustained some injuries — a fractured collarbone, fractured ribs and an injured thumb finger.”
“All injuries sustained are not serious but requires rest and recovery,” he revealed.
“I was really anticipating competing at the World Championships. However, not being able to compete this year isn’t really a big setback for me because my present world ranking is good enough to carry over to next year. It’s time now to rest, recover and reset,” he added.
This is the second time Paul has been sidelined owing to injury this year, a fractured collarbone in April forcing the flying 200 world record-holder to miss the May 12-15 leg of Tissot UCI Nations Cup in Milton, Canada.
The 24-year-old came back strong from that injury, capturing keirin gold, sprint silver and 1km time trial bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last July.
On the heels of his historic Commonwealth Games, performance, Paul scorched the track again, winning triple gold in the team sprint, individual sprint and keirin at the Elite Pan American Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, in August.