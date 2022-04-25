Team TTO cyclist Nicholas damaged his right collarbone while his other TTO compatriot Kwesi Browne will be looking to improve on his performances on the next Tissot UCI Nations Cup outing from May 12-15 in Milton, Canada.
During their first Nations Cup assignment in Glasgow, Scotland over the weekend, top TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul recorded the best performance when he reached the semi-final stage of the men’s sprint.
But “Nico” crashed out, taking a nasty fall in the second ride against Australian Matthew Richardson after defeating him in the first.
Paul was unable to continue, with Richardson automatically advancing to the final against Dutch world champion sprinter Harrie Lavreysen.
Paul flew back to his Switzerland base yesterday and more tests were expected to be conducted to determine the exact nature of his injury.
However, the cyclist was in an upbeat mood yesterday.
“I am fine, my injury is not that major. I am presently resting and recovering.”
It was unclear yesterday whether Paul would make it to the next leg of the Cup in Canada.
Back in Scotland, earlier in the qualifying round of the Men’s sprint, the flying 200m (9.1 seconds) world record holder advanced with the second-fastest time (9.553), behind Lavreysen (9.433) but ahead of England’s Jack Carlin (9.609). Those top-three automatically moved onto the 1/8 finals.
Paul’s compatriot, Kwesi Browne failed to make it out of that round clocking 10.169 for 31st spot.
Paul defeated Poland’s Rafal Sarnecki in the ⅛ round, then overcame his World Cycling Centre training partner, Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa in the quarter-final round.
On Saturday, Paul and Browne failed to advance to the top 12 cyclists of the men’s keirin.
Browne placed fourth in the first heat while Paul did not finish his race.
In the ensuing repechage round, both Paul and Browne placed third in their heats and were eliminated.