Trinidad and Tobago’s super heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul had to settle for the bronze medal in the men’s +92 kg category after losing his semi-final bout 5-0 against Cuba’s Fernando Arzola as the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games continued in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.
Four of the five judges had Paul winning the first round but Arzola roared back to win the second and third rounds on all five judges’ scorecards.
Meanwhile, top TTO swimmer Dylan Carter was bidding for more precious metal after press time last night.
Carter won a gold and a relay bronze over the weekend. T&T’s top swimmer won the 100-metre freestyle in a new games record and after press time on Sunday night, combined with Zarek Wilson, Nikoli Blackman and Graham Chatoor to place third in the 4x100m relay.
The T&T quartet clocked three minutes, 22.33 seconds to finish behind gold medallists Mexico (3:20.20) and Venezuela (3:21.87).
Yesterday, Carter reached the final of the 50m butterfly after winning heat four in 20.04 seconds. The 27-yearold had the second-best time heading into the final. Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders had the fastest time in the heats, clocking 23.88 in winning heat two.
Wilson was fifth in heat three of the 50m ‘fly’ in 24.88. He was scheduled to swim in the 50m butterfly B Final after press time last night.
Today, Blackman, who was sixth in the men’s 100m freestyle final on Sunday, will swim out of lane two in heat two of the men’s 400m freestyle.
In Judo, Gabriella Woods lost to Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz in her Women +78 kg quarter-final match. Ortiz won by Ippon in one minute, 45 seconds.
However, Woods rebounded to defeat Daniela Henriquez of El Salvador in the repechage to stay in contention for a medal.
Woods won repechage one by Ippon in 59 seconds to advance to the bronze medal match against the Dominican Republic’s Moira Morillo whom she lost to 11-1.
In women’s beach volleyball, the pair of Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph defeated Jamaica’s Jasmine Kelly and Petal Smith 2-1 in a battle to clinch 11th spot.
On the Costa del Sol Main Court, T&T took the lead with a 21-17 win in the first set, while Jamaica won the second 21-17 before T&T closed out the match 15-13 in the deciding set.
T&T’s Rugby 7’s women lost their final Group A matches yesterday to Jamaica and Venezuela.
The T&T women will be in action from 3.38 p.m. against Costa Rica in the fifth-place play-off. Jamaica defeated T&T 31-21 while Venezuela emerged 25-5 winners at the Universidad de El Salvador.
In table tennis, Rheann Chung was beaten 4-1 by Cuba’s Daniela Fonseca in her women’s singles 1/8 finals.