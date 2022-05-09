TOP TEAM TTO track cyclist Nicholas Paul will miss the May 12-15 leg of the Tissot UCI Nations Cup in Milton, Canada as he recovers from a fractured right collarbone injury.
Paul sustained that injury in a nasty crash in the second ride of the Men’s sprint semi-finals at the UCI Nations Cup leg in Glasgow, Scotland on April 24.
Then, after defeating Australian Matthew Richardson in the first ride, the 23-year-old suffered the fall that ruled him out of the rest of the competition. Richardson automatically advanced to the final where he was defeated by Dutch world champion sprinter Harrie Lavreysen.
Paul subsequently returned to the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland to undergo examinations and rehabilitation of the injury.
In response to enquiries from the Daily Express, Paul said while he was recovering gradually, the Milton, Canada leg of the Cup is definitely out of the question.
“I am going fine, my recovery is coming along smoothly so far. Once positive results continue, I should be back to regular training soon, in preparation for my next Nation Cup in Cali Colombia in July,” the world record-holder for the men’s flying 200m said, “The recovery process should be a short one but at this moment I will not be going to the Nations Cup in Milton.”
Paul recorded the best performance of the TTO outfit when he reached the semi-final stage of the men’s sprint in Glasgow.
Earlier in the qualifying round of the sprint, the 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion advanced with the second-fastest time (9.553s), behind Lavreysen (9.433s) but ahead of England’s Jack Carlin (9.609s), those top-three automatically moving onto the 1/8 finals.
Paul’s compatriot, Kwesi Browne failed to make it out of that round, clocking 10.169 for 31st spot.
Paul defeated Poland’s Rafal Sarnecki in the ⅛ round then overcame his World Cycling Centre training partner, Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa in the quarter-final round.
On April 23, Paul and Browne failed to advance to the top 12 cyclists of the keirin.
Browne placed fourth in the first heat while Paul did not finish his race.
In the ensuing round repechage, both Paul and Browne placed third in their heats and were eliminated.