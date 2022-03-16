The First Citizens Sports Foundation will celebrate some of the nation’s top athletes on March 26 at the annual Awards Ceremony. Today, we feature some of the contenders for the 2021 Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year.
WOMEN ROWING
Felice Aisha Chow
The gamble on resuming a rowing career that had been dormant for ten years, as she pursued her academic goals, paid off for Felice Aisha Chow as she became a two-time Olympian for Trinidad and Tobago in Tokyo and achieved an even better performance the second time around.
Competing in the women’s single skulls of the rowing competition, staged at the Seaforest Waterway in Tokyo Bay, Chow won the D final in 7:48.06 minutes, ahead of Yi-Ting Huang of Chinese Taipei (7:52.18) and Paraguay’s Alejandra Alonso (7:55.63). Chow achieved 19th position in the event (bettering her 22nd ranking at her first Olympics) and had also achieved her best Olympic time of 7:45.14 when she placed fourth in the C/D semi-finals. Earlier on, she finished fifth in her opening heat and then won her repechage to advance to the quarterfinals, where a fifth-place position put her into the C/D consolation section.
Chow had booked her spot in the Olympic Games, the previous March, when she took third-place in the singles skulls at the Americas Continental Qualification Regatta in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – where she finished behind Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga and Alonso.
CYCLING
Teniel Campbell
Teniel Campbell certainly demonstrated that she has no intention of relinquishing her status as a truly groundbreaking representative of women’s cycling in Trinidad and Tobago any time soon Three weeks after she made history as the first female cyclist to compete for this country at the Olympic Games, Campbell earned the silver medal in the elite women’s road race at the Pan American Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where she finished in between Chilean champion Paola Munoz and Mexico’s Yanely Salazar. The following month, Campbell claimed victory in the sixth-stage of the Tour Cicliste Feminin International de l’Ardeche in southeastern France with a time of three hours, 33:57 minutes - ahead of the Netherlands’ Nina Kessler and Lauretta Hanson of Australia. Campbell finished ninth in the overall sprints classification and helped Team BikeExchange-Jayco to the top of the team classification standings with Ale BTC Ljubljana and Liv Racing having to settle for second and third spots, respectively. While unable to finish her road race at the Olympics in Tokyo, Campbell did manage to complete the course in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femme challenge in France in September. She also participated in the UCI Road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium.
FOOTBALL
Kennya Cordner
During her four-year stint at Norwegian outfit IL Sandviken, Tobago-born forward Kennya Cordner was one of the vital organs of the team. So, it was appropriate that her time with the club would end on a most successful note as she helped Sandviken to its first Toppserien league title as the club ended the campaign on 52 points - four ahead of second-placed Rosenberg. Cordner also played her role in Sandviken coming close to executing a double before going under 2-1 to Valerenga in the Norwegian Women’s Cup final. The forward then decided to set sail for Turkey after signing on to be a part of Fenerbahce’s inaugural participation in the national women’s super league. It was also apt that Cordner would be on hand as the Trinidad and Tobago national women’s team returned to action for the first time in two years with a series of friendly internationals - two apiece - versus Panama and the Dominican Republic, last October-November. Cordner played in all four fixtures and scored in a 1-1 draw with the Panamanians in Couva.
NETBALL
Samantha Wallace
It was simply more of the same from Samantha Wallace as she led New South Wales Swifts to yet another championship triumph in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball competition.
Wallace, established as one of the league’s elite stars since joining New South Wales in 2017, made a tremendous contribution in the Grand Final versus Sydney rivals GIANTS Netball at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane on August 28. She executed 48/50 one-goal shots and was 3/5 on two-goal shots in the Swifts’ 63-59 win over the GIANTS. This was at the top end of yet another season of personal success that saw the goal shoot/goal attack finish second in scoring with 585 goals.
On two occasions during the campaign she was named in the Team of the Round - for the first and sixth rounds of fixtures; at the end of the season she was named as a reserve on the 2021 Super Netball Team of the Year. It came as little surprise that Wallace was also named by New South Wales Swifts as its Most Valuable Player for 2021.
SWIMMING
Cherelle Thompson
Having set herself apart as Trinidad and Tobago’s premier female swimmer at the moment, the next step for Cherelle Thompson was to test the waters at the international stage. That she did - at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan and the FINA World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In Tokyo, she earned 41st position overall in the women’s 50 metres freestyle competition after she clocked 26.19 seconds in her opening round heat. At Abu Dhabi, the seasoned 29-year old competitor enjoyed a personal best of 28.97 seconds and 40th place in the 50 metres butterfly. In the 50 metres freestyle event, she posted a time of 25.42, which gave her 37th place out of the 90 total participants. Thompson, who managed to overcome a similar list of adversities caused by COVID-19 societal and travel restrictions, also stood out as an example to up-and-coming swimmers on the local circuit, thanks to her triumphant performance in the women’s open 50 metres freestyle competition at the ASATT Long Course Championships.
TABLE TENNIS
Rheann Chung
Trinidad and Tobago’s living legend of women’s table tennis continued to excel at the highest levels of the sport. Last October, Rheann Chung captured the women’s singles title at the Open De Volcans Tournoi National B in Clermont-Ferrand, France. In her opening group she defeated Amadine Busset Clemente 11-6, 11-1, 11-1 and Chloe Boyard 11-2, 4-11, 11-1, 11-4 to advance to the semi-finals, where Jade Prevot was bested 11-3, 11-8, 11-9. This set up a lively championship contest against Marine Melquioni, who represented a serious test, but Chung was able to prevail 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7. This tournament was a forerunner to the ITTF Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru. After beating Juliana Lozada of Colombia in four games in her opening stage challenge, Chung advanced to the Round of 32 before bowing out to Argentina’s 135th world-ranked Ana Codina in a seven-game battle.
ATHLETICS
Tyra Gittens
With her hard-to-miss hairstyles, make-up and celebrations, Tyra Gittens is one to brighten up any athletics event. She is also an outstanding all-round competitor who made her presence felt at different levels. As a senior at Texas A&M University, she enjoyed an immensely successful collegiate campaign. Among the highlights were the pentathlon title she captured at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas with 4746 points and the heptathlon crown claimed at the NCAA Outdoor nationals in Eugene, Oregon with 6285 points. This succeeded heptathlon victories at the SEC Championships in College Station, Texas and the Texas A&M Invitational at the same venue. She also enjoyed a pair of individual indoor long jump triumphs, including at the SEC Championships in Fayetteville, where she also won the high jump event - just one of seven indoor and outdoor wins in this category, headlined by her victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships. At her first Olympic Games in Tokyo, Gittens danced along the way as she made her journey to the women’s long jump final and an eventual tenth-place finish. In total she established six Trinidad and Tobago national records during 2021 - three indoors and three outdoors.