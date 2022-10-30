Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast-bowler Anderson Phillip is excited at the prospect of representing the West Indies in the two-Test series in Australia saying the conditions should suit his style of bowling.
West Indies face Australia in the first Test in Perth starting November 30 before travelling to Adelaide for an historic day/night Test beginning eight days later.
The 26-year-old right-arm fast-bowler, Phillip, was among 16 players selected for the tour and will be making the trip along-side his Red Force team-mates fast bowler Jayden Seales and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, who were also selected.
Philip said he was not intimidated by the prospect of going up against the Aussies and said playing a Test in Australia is something he is relishing.
“Playing cricket down there is something I have always been looking forward to. I love Test cricket and I think my strength is with the red ball. I am really looking forward to it and we will see how it goes from there,” he told the Sunday Express yesterday.
“I am not intimidated by anything, I just go out and do my best,” he added.
Phillip will make his first trip Down Under with the West Indies Test team with just one match under his belt, having only made his debut in the format against Bangladesh in June.
He also has five One-Day Internationals to his name, having made his white-ball debut in March last year.
In first-class cricket, Phillip has taken 70 wickets in 19 games and is looking forward to suiting up in conditions that should favour fast bowling.
“The different conditions and the pitches down there should suit my type of bowling so I look forward and I am hoping I can have a good experience down there,” he said.
“Once I get the opportunity on the final 11, I just want to go out there and showcase myself and just be Anderson,” he concluded.
Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the West Indies unit with Jermaine Blackwood as his deputy, while the uncapped left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul also made the cut.
Apart from Seales and Phillip, the other fast bowlers in the squad are Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Ramon Reifer and Jason Holder. T&T pacer Shannon Gabriel was again overlooked by the West Indies selection panel which is chaired by Desmond Haynes.
Chanderpaul is the only newcomer in the squad, while experienced all-rounder Roston Chase and middle-order batter Shamarh Brooks both were recalled to the side.
The West Indies Test squad is expected to assemble in Australia on November 10 and as part of the preparations for the two-match series, the visitors will have a three-day warm-up game against an ACT/NSW XI at the Philip Oval, Canberra from November 17-19.
This will be followed by a four-day pink ball match against the Australia Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra from November 23-25.
The match will be played under lights and will recognise the anniversary of the inaugural fixture in 1951, also against the West Indies.
The Test series will be contested for the prestigious Frank Worrell Trophy – named in honour of the legendary West Indies captain. It will also form part of the ICC World Test Championship.
SQUAD – Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.