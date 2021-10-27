Trinidad and Tobago lightweight boxer Donnel Phillip bowed out in the first round yesterday at the AIBA World Boxing Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia.
An inexperienced boxer making his “Worlds” debut, Phillip was beaten 5-0—the judges’ scorecards being 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28—by Tunga Oyumbaatar of Mongolia. But the fight was action-packed and more competitive than the score might suggest. Both fighters were spent at the final bell. What separated the two was the Mongolian’s accuracy.
Phillip, a 25-year-old hailing from the Rough House gym in Port of Spain, faced a younger but far more experienced opponent in 20-year-old Oyumbaatar, an Asian Youth Championship quarter-finalist, who was also a quarter-finalist at last month’s World Military Games in Moscow, Russia.
Phillip had had no competitive warm-ups due to Covid-19 restrictions locally. Phillip was the aggressor throughout the fight and chased his opponent around the ring. To his credit, the Mongolian was still able to regularly land clean punches and won the first round 10-9 on all five judges’ cards.
Phillip let it all go, and was even more aggressive in the second round. But his effort was often imprecise and raw. He landed some solid punches, including a left that appeared to momentarily stun the younger man. But he also left himself open to counter punches from Oyumbaatar. Both men appeared exhausted at the end of the second round. Despite the Trinidadian’s aggression, four of five judges scored the round in favour of the Mongolian, who then won the third round on all the scorecards.
On Tuesday, veteran Aaron Prince became the first of the five-man T&T contingent to exit the competition. Prince exited the middleweight competition in the opening round, same stage as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Prince, 35, was outworked by 20-year-old Hungarian Soma Mester who got the nod of all the judges’ cards—Radoslav Simon (Slovakia), Naim Ramaj (Croatia) and Emanuel Ferreira (Puerto Rico) all of whom scored the fight 30-27. However, Steven Maasiyambumbi (Zimbabwe) had Mester an even more convincing victor at 30-26.
Today, featherweight Anthony Joseph fights Joseph Nelson Hysa of Albania in a second-round match-up. Joseph was due to meet Niven Chemben of Mauritius on Monday in the opening bout of the tournament, but his opponent failed to turn up. Joseph therefore advanced via walkover.