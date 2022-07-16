Having lost all three matches in their One-Day International series against Bangladesh at the Guyana National Stadium, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran again pointed to the pitch conditions as a factor in the result.
The Windies were sent in to bat by Bangladesh in all three games and failed to reach 200 every time, yesterday’s total of 178 all out being the best effort by the home team.
Asked whether he had a say in the type of pitches that were prepared for the series, a cautious Pooran replied: “We played three games and Tamim Iqbal got Man-of-the-Series scoring 110 runs. This is international cricket at the end of the day and we know for a fact that every time we do get good batting pitches in the Caribbean, we as a batting group have been doing well.”
He added a 9.30 start was also challenging. “A lot of moisture is on the wicket and that has been the biggest challenge for us. The toss hasn’t been in our favour for the last six ODIs in the Caribbean and we have lost all six and I believe that the toss played a big role.”
About yesterday’s batting effort Pooran said: “We probably fell short by a couple runs to be honest. We tried to assess the wicket as fast as possible and then we would have tried to make a decision. The goal was to bat 50 overs and we fell short by one over.”
Nevertheless Pooran felt his side had a defendable target and lamented the loss to injury of seam-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul.
“I definitely felt that we had a really good chance...but losing Keemo Paul was big for us especially here in Providence, we know his skills...With one bowler short and myself having to bowl seven overs, that’s very difficult,” he said.
And while expressing relief to have got a half-century after a lean trot in ODIs, the WI skipper added:”...We just lost a series 3-0, so it doesn’t really matter to me. ...I’m looking forward to more, but again, it’s more important for us to win.”
Pooran with his 73 was not the only WI standout yesterday, as left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie kept the home side in the hunt with his four wickets in ten economical overs. And skipper Pooran was generous in his praise for the rookie.
“Not only today but the entire series he has been tremendous. This was his debut series in front of his home crowd and he was fantastic...He was consistent. That’s what we’ve been asking from our spinners for a long, long time and I’m just really happy for him now that he’s got this opportunity and he’s taken it with both hands.