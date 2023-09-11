PLAN COMES TOGETHER

GETTING DOWN TO BUSINESS: Club Sando and former W Connection goalkeeper Denzil Smith splits El Salvador forwards Brayan Gil, left, and Dustin Corea, while leading Trinidad and Tobago to a 3-2 win over hosts El Salvador during Sunday night’s CONCACAF Nations League A match in San Salvador. T&T goalkeeper Smith gave a Man-of-the-Match performance and made several crucial saves to help secure the three points.

—Photo: Concacaf