PLAN COMES TOGETHER

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO head coach Angus Eve was content with how his squad followed the game plan that resulted in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory away to El Salvador Sunday night in the CONCACAF Nations League.
“I am really happy for the guys inside the dressing room, to be honest. They gave everything I asked them to give. They played to the plan we had. We know we were going to suffer a bit,” Eve said of the League A win that was achieved despite the Soca Warriors conceding the majority of the possession to their hosts and having just four shots in the game.
However, noting that top coaches had employed similar counter-attacking tactics to winning effect, Eve insisted: “We have a plan. We have a way that we want to play and we executed to a ‘T’ and the guys are extremely disciplined. There is a oneness in that dressing room and this is what - besides the talent and the discipline that the team has - is taking us through.”
A Justin Garcia goal in the 71st minute gave T&T their second in a row in the competition, following their 1-0 victory over Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Thursday.
“We think we have good wingers,” Eve added. “We have good, fast forwards, so we think that we could soak up pressure because defensively we are very solid and we think that we could play on the break and play this counter-attacking game that we have been playing. And it’s been working for us.”
And stating the tendency of T&T players to “do things half-way,” Eve added that, “I think the group that we have now, have bought into what we want them to do. The camps have been very good so far in Trinidad and here and you are seeing the fruits of the labour.”
Goalkeeper Denzil Smith was one of the Warriors who stepped up big on the night at the Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez in San Salvador, as he made a number of important stops in both the first and second halves.
“I could call 15 Men of the Match today but I gave Denzil (Smith) because he was spectacular. And people may not know that he done his finger in the first half...We tried to take him off and he said he didn’t want to come off. That is the kind of fight, that is the grit that we will have to have to build back Trinidad football.”
However, Smith was unable to stop El Salvador taking the lead in the 17th minute when he was beaten by a firm Eriq Zavaleta header from a free kick.
T&T would draw level before the first half ended however, thanks to Ryan Telfer, who took one neat touch and then found the back of the net with a left-footed drive from just inside the 18-metre box in a central position after being found from the left by Reon Moore.
The teams went into the break level. And then it was T&T’s turn to take the lead, from the penalty spot, when Malcolm Shaw was bundled over in the area by Zavaleta as he ran onto Duane Muckette’s pass from the right side on a counter-attack. Shaw got up to beat goalkeeper Tomas Romero to his left as the custodian went the wrong way.
It was a case at that stage of the Warriors pouncing on the few opportunities presented to them.
Two minutes later, however, El Salvador were level, as from a right-side corner, an unmarked Brayan Gil was able to get two chances at beating Smith, scoring with the second, as he booted home from close range after his initial downward header had rebounded off Andre Rampersad.
At that stage, the home side and their fans would have fancied their chances of taking victory from there. But despite having the greater possession and number of chances, the Central Americans got another rude shock in the 71st when Muckette was fouled on the left flank and from the resulting free kick floated in the 18-yard box, Garcia’s off-balance, looping header escaped keeper Romero and entered the top right-hand corner of the net.
There was an element of good fortune about the goal. But the Warriors were rewarded for their tenacity and keeper Smith made sure the hard-earned lead was protected with some more crucial saves as Eve’s extended tenure as head coach hit new heights.
“This is a process. We went through the elimination process and now we are getting close to where we want to be. It is a lot of work still to do, a lot of work still to go on, but this is a good start so far,” said Eve.
He also noted that the teams his side is meeting “are difficult teams” because each one is ranked way higher than the Warriors.
“But as I told the guys, rankings don’t mean anything, it’s the work that you do on the field. Rankings mean a lot to some other people in some other places. But we go into these games, we have a clean heart. We want to do the best for our country. We listen to the boys. When they do interviews, they are talking about the crime situation and trying to give our country some kind of positive lift because there is so much negativity going on with the youth. And credit to these guys who come out here and pour their heart out for their country.”