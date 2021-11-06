West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard said the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup will do little to tarnish the legacy of the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle and “Champion” Dwayne Bravo.
Bravo signed off his international career at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates on a low point, with the Windies losing against Australia in their final group match.
But that did little to stifle the smiles of Bravo and Gayle, who exited the field with both teams coming together at the edge of the boundary in an impromptu guard of honour.
Although Gayle, 42, hasn’t announced his international retirement, West Indies are unlikely to persist with him after a poor campaign by his standards which included scores of 13, 12, 4, 1 and 15 in his five games in this World Cup.
However, the 42-year-old Gayle ended the World Cup with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh for 53 as the Windies lost to Australia by eight wickets.
The Windies lost four of their five World Cup games and their only win came against Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Bravo had scores of 5, 8 not out, 1, 2 and 10 with the bat and picked up two wickets in the four matches in which he bowled.
Of the failed title defence, Pollard said: “The words remain the same. It has been disappointing. Having said that, some things were meant to be and some things were not meant to be and this is one of them (that wasn’t meant to be).”
“As I also said, this is an opportunity for us to think about what some of the guys in our dressing room would have done for West Indies cricket over a generation in the last ten years or so. We have not just done it in the Caribbean, we have done it all over the world and changed the face of T20 cricket when everyone thought that it was going to be another sort of hit-and-giggle,” he continued.
“We set out some good moments to think about and cherish, but overall, as a campaign, it has been difficult, and these things happen. One tournament doesn’t make cricketers bad people. I don’t like the idea of chastising and some of the words and some of the things being said because of a campaign. At the end of the day, we are sport men and we come out and give our heart and every time we step on the cricket field, I can assure that 100 per cent was given but it was not meant to be,” Pollard added.
Speaking about Bravo’s legacy in the game, Pollard said as a cricketing fraternity, “we are fortunate and lucky to have an individual like him amongst us the last 18 years or so.”
“He (Bravo) spoke about the discipline that was instilled in him and he was able to bring that discipline and enthusiasm and courage to each and every team he represented,” said Pollard.
“So, for me personally, I wish him all the best. Obviously, we’ll still be seeing him on the cricketing circuit and I’m sure he has a passion to give back to West Indies cricket, especially. Long may his career continue outside of international cricket, and thank you for being a great role model and mentor for us in the Caribbean. I’m sure there are youngsters in the Caribbean still looking up to you and want to tap into the brain and knowledge that you have over these past 18 years,” the WI skipper added.