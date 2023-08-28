POLLARD SEES RED

The Trinbago Knight Riders got a red card and went down to ten but still managed to win their Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Sunday night.
Despite the comfortable six-wicket victory however, TKR captain Kieron Pollard was not happy with the new over rate rules which saw his side penalised when they bowled first against the Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts. He called them “ridiculous.”
“Obviously the new innovation that has come about cost us about 25, 30 runs in the end,” Pollard said in a post match television interview.
Shown a literal red card by umpire Zahid Bassarath at the end of the 19h over bowled by pacer Ali Khan, Pollard was forced to ditch a fielder for the final over. He chose to dispense with Sunil Narine. At the start of Khan’s over, Pollard was restricted to having only three fielders outside the 30-yard fielding circle because of being behind the over requirement. Eight runs were conceded in that 19th over.
Having to bowl with one fielder short and now, only two men protecting the boundaries, Dwayne Bravo conceded 18 runs in the final over as the Patriots got up to 178 for five in their 20 overs.
Explaining the reasons for the new rules before the season began, CPL Tournament Operations Director Michael Hall said: “We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend.”
He added that, “it is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving and we have sensitised both the franchises and our match officials to this duty ahead of the tournament. Our hope is that these in-game penalties are not needed, but we believe they are proportionate and necessary.”
Sunday evening, however, Pollard said: “I think it’s going to take away the hard work the guys would have done throughout the innings. One minute down (on time) and you have guys coming in (from the outfield) and the end, three guys out with a guy off the field, I think we just giving away runs for Cricinfo..”
Asked how his team would deal with the over rate penalty situation, Pollard added: “We just continue to play cricket as we know how to play and if that’s going to determine matches and that’s what you want to see, then we just have to go.
“We are like the pawns in the whole environment here, so we just gonna do what we are told. We going to try to play cricket to the best of our ability, try to play as fast as we can, but I think being penalised for 30 seconds in a tournament like this, I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Former West Indies player Tony Gray told the Express yesterday that the new over rate rules were good because television time and the need to keep people entertained had to be taken into consideration.
However, he said, this season should have been used to get players and officials fully acquainted with the new rules without the penalties.
“I think it should have been a trial run without really implementing the rule,” he said.
He explained: “Because of the intensity (of the game) captains will have it hard. There is no level of simulation you could do for that (time keeping) in practice. What they should have done is allowed this year for captains to practice in real time and then have the umpires, both on-field umpires and after the game, the third umpire...let them know what’s going on.”