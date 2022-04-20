‘Polly’ bids adieu

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has pulled up the stumps on his international career. The 34-year-old announced the decision on social media yesterday, saying he was proud to have worn the maroon colours for more than a decade.
“After careful deliberation, I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket,” he said via Instagram and a release. “As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of ten years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.”
He said leading the West Indies team, which he did with “passion, openness, courage, and everything I could ever possibly give both on and off the field without ever compromising my principles and integrity”, was the highest honour bestowed on him.
Pollard, who had captained the West Indies ODI and T20 sides since 2019, expressed gratitude to the West Indies selectors, management teams and, in particular, head coach Phil Simmons “for seeing potential in me and for the faith they steadfastly had in me throughout my career”.
“This and the confidence Cricket West Indies showed in me was particularly reassuring as I stepped up to take on the challenge of leading the team,” he said. “I wish to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of CWI Mr Ricky Skerritt for his unwavering support and encouragement, especially during my time as captain.”
In response, CWI issued its own statement, thanking Pollard for his service.
President Skerritt said: “On behalf of everyone at CWI, I would like to express our thanks to Kieron Pollard for his outstanding service to the West Indies ODI and T20I teams over the past 15 years.
“We respect his decision to retire from international cricket and are especially grateful for the high quality of leadership and commitment he invested in both West Indies teams since his appointment as our white-ball captain in September 2019. We wish him continued success in his career.”
Pollard added that while he would no longer be representing the regional team on the field, he would offer support in other ways, where possible.
“As I move on and make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indies colours, know that I will always be supporting in whatever way I can. It is with profound gratitude for living my dream that I now raise my bat in salute to all that is West Indies cricket,” he said.
Family support
Pollard also took time to thank his family for their support. “Being away from home and family has never been easy, but I can say that I have always had the solid support of my family.
My stepfather, mother, sister and other members of my family have stood by me and encouraged me over the years and most certainly helped to mould me into the person I am today while playing this beautiful game that I love,” he said.
Adding that, “words cannot do justice to the unconditional love, and understanding of my dear wife, Jenna and our three children… They provided the motivation for me to work even harder and to try to be the kind of person of whom they could be proud.
I am looking forward to seeing more of my family and enjoying quality time with them as I bid farewell to this chapter of my life and move on to the next.”
The hard-hitting all-rounder last played for West Indies in February in the ODI and T20I series against India which the Caribbean side lost.
Pollard, who has never played a Test match for the West Indies, played a total of 123 ODIs in his international career, scoring 2,706 runs and picking up 55 wickets.
In T20Is, he compiled 1,568 runs in 101 matches at a strike rate of 135.14.
He is the third-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, with 11,509 runs in 587 matches, most of which came from his participation in T20 franchises.
Pollard is currently in India representing Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).