Former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran suffered the indignity of a first-ball ‘duck’ as Lucknow Super Giants’ progress in the Indian Premier League playoffs came to a screeching halt with a 81-run defeat to Mumbai Indians yesterday.
Asked to chase 183 in order to reach tomorrow’s final qualifier, Super Giants were crushed for a paltry 101 in the 17th over, only Australian Marcus Stoinis passing 20 with a top score of 40 off 27 balls.
Another West Indies left-hander, Kyle Mayers, also failed to sparkle, dismissed for 18 to end an otherwise enterprising campaign on a low note.
The run chase was wrecked by seamer Akash Madhwal who claimed five for five from a magnificent spell of 3.3 overs, which earned him Man-of-the-Match honours.
Opting to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai were propelled to 182 for eight off their 20 overs by Australian Cameron Green who made 41 from 23 balls, and contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (26) and Nehal Wadhera (23).
Mumbai were struggling on 38 for two after losing both openers cheaply but Green struck half-dozen fours and a six in a 66-run, third wicket stand with Suryakumar, to stabilise the innings.
When both fell in the space of three deliveries in the 11th over, Varma belted two sixes in a 43-run, fifth wicket partnership with Tim David (13) to provide energy at the back end for Mumbai.
Afghan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq claimed four for 38 while pacer Yash Thakur picked up three for 34.
Facing a stiff chase, Mayers lashed three fours in 13-ball stay at the crease but was one of two early wickets, holing out to mid-on off England seamer Chris Jordan, as Super Giants slipped to 23 for two.
Stoinis and captain Krunal Pandya (8) tried to stage a recovery in a 46-run third wicket stand before Madhwal intervened with his devastating well, as Super Giants lost their last seven wickets for 27 runs.
The left-handed Pooran was fifth out in the 10th over, nicking an away-swinger from Madhwal to the ’keeper, to leave the 29-year-old on a hat-trick.
Mayers finished the IPL with 379 runs and four half-centuries while Pooran ended with 358 runs and two half-centuries.