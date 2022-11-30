Nicholas Pooran’s third half-century of the Abu Dhabi T10 lifted leaders Deccan Gladiators to a ten-wicket victory over Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here Wednesday.
With Gladiators chasing 109, the left-handed Pooran smashed a four and seven sixes in an unbeaten 50 from 16 balls as they overhauled the target with 23 balls to spare.
Pooran dominated in an unbroken opening stand with Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore who made 50 from 21 deliveries with five fours and four sixes.
Tigers had earlier gathered 108 for seven with Iftikhar Ahmed top-scoring with 54 from 21 deliveries, counting four fours and five sixes.
West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith was economical, taking one for 12 from his two overs.
In the other game played, West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen struck a valuable unbeaten 33 off 21 balls to help steer Team Abu Dhabi to a comfortable seven wicket win over Carlos Brathwaite’s Chennai Braves.
In pursuit of a modest 72 for victory, Team Abu Dhabi found themselves in trouble with three wickets down and one run on the board, but were revived through a 72-run, unbroken fourth wicket partnership between Allen and captain and opener Chris Lynn who hit an unbeaten 39 from 25 balls.
Allen thumped a four and three sixes while Lynn struck four fours and two sixes.
Brathwaite had earlier made only 16 as Braves stumbled to 71 for six after choosing to bat.