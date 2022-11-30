Nicholas Pooran

50 OFF 16 BALLS: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran’s third half-century of the Abu Dhabi T10 lifted leaders Deccan Gladiators to a ten-wicket victory over Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here Wednesday.

With Gladiators chasing 109, the left-handed Pooran smashed a four and seven sixes in an unbeaten 50 from 16 balls as they overhauled the target with 23 balls to spare.

Pooran dominated in an unbroken opening stand with Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore who made 50 from 21 deliveries with five fours and four sixes.

Tigers had earlier gathered 108 for seven with Iftikhar Ahmed top-scoring with 54 from 21 deliveries, counting four fours and five sixes.

West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith was economical, taking one for 12 from his two overs.

In the other game played, West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen struck a valuable unbeaten 33 off 21 balls to help steer Team Abu Dhabi to a comfortable seven wicket win over Carlos Brathwaite’s Chennai Braves.

In pursuit of a modest 72 for victory, Team Abu Dhabi found themselves in trouble with three wickets down and one run on the board, but were revived through a 72-run, unbroken fourth wicket partnership between Allen and captain and opener Chris Lynn who hit an unbeaten 39 from 25 balls.

Allen thumped a four and three sixes while Lynn struck four fours and two sixes.

Brathwaite had earlier made only 16 as Braves stumbled to 71 for six after choosing to bat.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARGENTINA MOVE ON

ARGENTINA MOVE ON

Rest easy, football fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

Brathwaite cameo helps Braves upset leaders

Carlos Brathwaite’s cameo went a long way in helping Chennai Braves to a six-wicket victory over leaders Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 yesterday.

Asked to chase 109 for victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Braves overhauled their target with three balls to spare, with opener Dan Lawrence top-scoring with 40 from 18 deliveries and Brathwaite belting a seven-ball 27 at number three.

While Lawrence, who counted four fours and two sixes, put on 34 for the first wicket with Dawid Malan (10), it was his 40-run, second wicket partnership with Brathwaite which really propelled the chase. Brathwaite, a former West Indies T20 captain, slammed four sixes before dragging on to fast bowler Zahoor Khan early in the sixth over.

Earlier, neither Andre Russell (four) nor Nicholas Pooran (one) made much of an impact as Gladiators were held to 108 for three from their 10 overs. Openers Jason Roy (57 not out) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40) put on 79 for the first wicket to lay the groundwork for the innings but Russell nor Pooran could find the acceleration required at the death.

In the opening game of the triple-header, Brandon King got a first-ball ‘duck’ but James Vince (44 not out) and Chris Lynn (35) fired Team Abu Dhabi up to 100 for three in a 79-run, second wicket stand. Johnson Charles (three) and Shimron Hetmyer (four) both then failed leaving Samp Army with an 18-run defeat, despite Basil Hameed’s 18-ball, unbeaten 47.