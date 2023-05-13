POORAN PROWESS

Former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran flexed his muscles to get the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) back to winning ways as they whipped Brian Lara’s Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, yesterday.
For Pooran, it was simply a case of “no risks, no reward.”
The left-hander smashed three sixes off the first three balls he faced and finished on 44 not out off 13 balls to spark a brilliant comeback for LSG as they reached 185 for three, off 19.2 overs, after the Sunrisers had posted a competitive 182 for six.
It was a slow start to the chase for LSG following the early dismissal of Kyle Mayers (two, off 13 balls) in the fourth over. They had crawled to 62 for two at the halfway stage but Marcus Stoinis (40 off 25) and Prerak Mankad (64 not out, 45 balls) kept the chase on track.
The opportunity to increase their strike rate came in the 16th over with LSG needing 69 off 30 balls. With left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma with the ball, Stoinis blasted two sixes off the first two legal balls before he was caught at long off to bring Pooran to the crease.
And Pooran wasted little time. The 27-year-old struck three consecutive sixes to get his innings going as the pendulum swung in his team’s favour, with 31 runs coming from the over.
“We spoke at the break and we felt like we needed sixes to win the game,” Pooran said after the game. “At that stage, we knew that they had one spinner to bowl and obviously we felt that once that spinner comes on, we need to target him.
“Stoinis targeted him the first two balls but unfortunately got out in the third ball and left-arm orthodox is my match-up, so I was happy to walk in and bat three balls off a left-arm orthodox. That got my innings going, so thank you to Sunrisers for that, but I really enjoyed that as well,” said Pooran.
“T20 cricket is a batsman’s game and I believe that there’s a reason for part-timers. Either they are on for wickets or you can target them,” he assessed. “This game is all about taking risks. No risks, no rewards. I think it was really important in this game and once it’s your match-up, you need to make it count,” he added.
Pooran struck another six and three fours, including one off left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final over to take LSG to their first win in four games as they moved to fourth place on the ten-team standings with 13 points.
Lara reacts to loss
For Sunrisers, it was their seventh loss in 11 matches and head coach Brian Lara said it was a difficult result to accept after “we played better for the majority of the game.”
“We did not pull it off and it just shows you how amazing T20 is and what could happen in the space of six balls,” Lara told the media.
“It is difficult. Our performances at home, the results we got, one win in six games, it doesn’t equate to the tremendous support we’ve been getting. We are hurting as a team and as a coach definitely,” Lara intimated.
“To the supporters and the people who really make the game and come out and support in very hot conditions, all I can say is sorry for the results and I know the guys tried their best and they are hurting as well,” he continued.
“I suppose it is a time where we will sort of reflect. We have three games left and we have to play good cricket. Today was a situation where we literally played about 39 overs of good cricket and the 36th over of the game is where things went a little bit bad for us. I think it is important to lift ourselves and our spirits and as head coach that will be my job over the next 48 hours to get the guys motivated to perform against Gujarat Titans,” Lara added.
Sunrisers, second from last on the table with eight points, face leaders Gujarat Titans (16 points) tomorrow, while LSG will square off against third-placed Mumbai Indians (14 points) on Tuesday. The IPL playoffs start on May 23.
Summarised scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad 182-6 (20 overs) (Heinrich Klaasen 47, Abdul Samad 37 n.o., Anmolpreet Singh 36; Krunal Pandya 2/27) vs LSG 185-3 (19.2 overs) (Prerak Mankad 64 n.o., Nicholas Pooran 44 n.o., Marcus Stoinis 40)—LSG won by 7 wickets.