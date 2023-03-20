Trinidad and Tobago Red Force openers Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons have not been producing with the bat and have paid the price with both men being left out of the squad for the fourth-round West Indies Championship match against Barbados Pride bowling off tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.
The uncapped Kamil Pooran has been added to the squad and will most likely open the innings with Vikash Mohan, who made his debut in the first match of the season. Mohan suffered a hand injury while attempting a catch off the first ball of the season. He sat out the second game and returned to the squad for last week’s match against Guyana Harpy Eagles but did not make the starting XI.
Also returning to the Red Force squad is fast bowler Anderson Phillip who has not seen any action since returning from the West Indies tour of Australia late last year with a knee injury.
Phillip replaces fellow quick Justin Manick, who made his first-class debut in T&T’s 143-run loss to Guyana last week.
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), Kjorn Ottley was initially selected for the next game but he sustained an injury on Sunday forcing the selectors to replace him with his Central Sports teammate Pooran.
Pooran slammed an even 200 as well as 112 for Central Sports in the local club cricket competition this season to earn a call up to the red-ball side.
Meanwhile, West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva has also been added to the Red Force team for the next match, while fellow glovesman Amir Jangoo has kept his place in the 13-man squad after scoring two half-centuries from his three games so far this season.
By having both Jangoo and Da Silva in the team, the Red Force have given themselves more options at the top of the innings with both men capable of opening the batting.
Red Force assistant coach Rayad Emrit, who took charge of the team for last week’s match against Guyana Harpy Eagles with head coach David Furlonge being under the weather, said it wasn’t a secret that their top order has been struggling and that they need some stability at the top of the innings.
“It is no secret that we have not been getting the starts we wanted throughout the tournament. The opening position is probably where we need to get some stability and consistency which we have not gotten so far,” Emrit told the Express yesterday.
“The captain (Darren Bravo) and Jason Mohammed to a lesser extent have been scoring the runs and we had a 90-odd from Imran Khan and a couple of 50s from Terrance Hinds who wasn’t available for the last game,” he continued.
“It (the top order batting) has been an issue for us throughout. The fight shown from the lower order against Guyana Harpy Eagles is something the top order could take on board. We spoke about not giving Guyana any wickets early because we knew how flat the pitch is so if we had done that for a bit longer, we could have had a better result in the match,” Emrit added.
Red Force squad: Darren Bravo (Captain), Kamil Pooran, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Mohammed, Vikash Mohan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie.