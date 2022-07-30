The West Indies are keen on exposing their seamers to the top-class batters in the India and New Zealand line-ups as they fine-tune their skills in preparation for the T20 World Cup set to be staged in Australia later this year.
Speaking to the media following the 68-run loss against India in the first T20 International of a five-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran urged the public “to have faith and patience” with his players, who he wants to “embrace” the pressure that comes with the T20 format.
Asked about the use of just one spinner and the rotation of his fast bowlers in Friday’s match, Pooran said that looking at the conditions in Australia for the World Cup, “we would need our seamers to get a lot more experience and these eight games here in the Caribbean (five against India, three against New Zealand), are the games where we can give the guys that.
“Today was a good showing for us with the wind factor. I think we bowled in good areas but not for a long period but it was good for us to play together and allow these guys to play in front of big crowds because Australia is going to be the same as well.”
Pooran noted that the players in the 16-man squad selected for the India and New Zealand series “are the same group of guys that are going there to try to make us proud,” at the World Cup and that giving them the experience now is crucial and will help them cope better with high-pressure situations in the future.
“It is good for us to come out and experiment a bit but in saying that, the guys did show up but we need to hold our nerve in big moments, especially when the pressure is on,” the West Indies skipper explained.
“We need to embrace it (high-stakes moments) with quality batsmen in and a big crowd looking on. These guys have to get accustomed to this atmosphere and it is good opportunity for all of us here,” he continued.
“I think we just need to keep playing together and understand what we are trying to do here and have faith and patience in this group.”
Asked if the team had missed having a second spinner, Pooran said: “In hindsight when you look at it, yes. But our game-plan was obviously not to give these Indian batsmen a lot of spin, especially at Brian Lara which is a good batting wicket as well.
“We felt that our batsmen could run down 175 to 180, especially with the extra all-rounders in Odean Smith and Keemo Paul. Unfortunately, today Brandon King and Romario Shepherd couldn’t play because of their (visa) appointment. (But) the guys are getting opportunities and this is wonderful for this group,” Pooran concluded.
The Windies face India in the second T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts tomorrow.
Upcoming fixtures
Monday 1 August: 2nd Goldmedal T20I at Warner Park, St Kitts
Tuesday 2 August: 3rd Goldmedal T20I at Warner Park
Saturday 6 August: 4th Goldmedal T20I at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
Sunday 7 August: 5th Goldmedal T20I at Broward County Stadium