POSITIVE VIBES

UNDER no illusion as to the magnitude of the task at hand, Joel Young-Strong, coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s team at the Netball World Cup, expects the ‘Calypso Girls’ to nevertheless be positive when opening their campaign against defending champions New Zealand in Cape town, South Africa.
The match tips off at 3 a.m. T&T time (9 a.m. local time) and will be played at Arena 1 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. T&T then face Singapore, again from 3 a.m. (T&T time) on Saturday, before ending the first phase of preliminary Group D action on Sunday against Uganda from 10 a.m.
The World Cup opens tomorrow morning with 16 nations contesting the first of two group stages, from July 28-July 30. This will be followed by a knockout phase. Even when knocked out, teams will continue to play matches, aimed at determining a final placing up to 16th.
Returning from last night’s official candle-lighting ceremony, Young-Strong said the players were hoping to give a good account on behalf of T&T, despite the enormity of having to open against the ‘Silver Ferns’, the defending champions, currently ranked second in the world.
‘We are going into the first game with a positive attitude,” Young-Strong told the Express.
“The new ones are eager for their debuts,” Young-Strong indicated an air of optimism within her camp. “The girls are very hyped.”
Young-Strong felt her team would be greatly helped by having played a scrimmage match on Monday against a very strong South Africa. “It prepared us in a way that we really needed,” said the T&T coach. “We were good in the defence and shooting, but the centre court was blown away. They were in a whirlwind.” She added: “We did some work since and they were good.”
Young-Strong is hoping for improvement following a dismal 2022 Commonwealth Games in which the ‘Calypso Girls’ lost all five preliminary matches before defeating Caribbean rivals Barbados to finish in 11th place, second from bottom.
Young-Strong has taken over from former national player and coach Kemba Duncan, who qualified the team for the World Cup and had since taken the team to a second-place finish to Jamaica at the inaugural Central America and Caribbean Games netball tournament, held in El Salvador.
T&T are without their two main shooters from the 2019 Netball World Cup, when they finished ninth—injured Australia-based Samantha Wallace and Kalifa McCollin, who has not played much with the national team since professional stints in New Zealand and Australia ended.
However, the ‘Calypso Girls’ still have experienced goal shooters in former England-based professional Afeisha Noel and Joelisa Cooper. Having also been to a World cup before are Wales-based Celtic Dragon goal-keeper and team captain Shaquanda Green-Noel, former New Zealand-based defender Daystar Swift and another defender Jameela Mc Carthy—who had a short 2022 stint with Saracens Mavericks in England’s Vitality Netball Super League before returning home abruptly, presumably through injury.