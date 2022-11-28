Captain Rovman Powell’s whirlwind half-century powered Northern Warriors’ run chase and earned them a comfortable six-wicket win over Evin Lewis’s Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday.
Asked to chase 118 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Warriors got home with four balls to spare, with Powell blasting a four and nine sixes in an unbeaten 76 from 28 balls.
Adam Lyth (1) and Jamaican Kennar Lewis (8) perished cheaply to leave the chase in doubt at 29 for two in the fourth over but Powell took command of the innings, first in a 50-run, third wicket stand with West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford (22) and then in a 33-run fourth wicket partnership with Adam Hose (1).
Earlier, Lewis top-scored with a 15-ball 38 not out with two fours and three sixes as Tigers rallied to 117 for four after choosing to bat first.
Afghan Hazratullah Zazai (37) and Englishman Joe Clarke (24) put on 64 for the first wicket before Lewis provided the momentum for a 43-run, unbroken fifth wicket partnership with Benny Howell (four not out).
Meanwhile, former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran struck 34 from 17 deliveries with three fours and two fours, featuring in a 122-run, second wicket stand with Tom Kohler-Cadmore whose 82 from 33 balls with eight fours and half-dozen sixes, as Deccan Gladiators racked up 140 for two from their 10 overs.
Keemop Paul (14 not out) and Rahkeem Cornwall (2) then made little impact, leaving Delhi Bulls with an 18-run defeat.
In the other game at the venue, Johnson Charles scored 23 from 13 balls as Samp Army overhauled 105 to beat Carlos Brathwaite’s Chennai Braves by eight wickets.