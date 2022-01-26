POWELL STEPS UP

Rovman Powell described his first century in T20 cricket as a “proud moment.” The fans who witnessed it at Kensington Oval would call it a revelation.
West Indies followers saw a Powell they had never seen before, as he produced an innings of power and maturity to set up his team’s 20-run victory over England in the third T20 International of their series, yesterday.
Set 225 to win, the English batters could not match the tour de force display of Powell and Nicholas Pooran and ended on 204 for nine. Tom Banton threatened to emulate Powell with an attractive career-best 73 off 39 balls before a Kieron Pollard slower ball was hit straight to Jason Holder at long-on, midway through the 13th over (129 for five). And debutant Phil Salt capitalised on two difficult chances to push the issue with an impressive 57 off 29 balls.
But it was hard for anyone to match Powell yesterday. His bare figures were awesome—107 off 53 balls, four fours, ten sixes; a third wicket partnership of 122 off 66 balls with Pooran. And in addition, Powell—playing his first match of the series in place of Odean Smith—was a sight to behold for WI fans crying out for good batsmanship.
Coming to the crease after the cheap dismissals of openers Brandon King and Shai Hope for the second straight match, Powell never looked like a man at odds with himself. Given another opportunity to establish himself in the white-ball set-up, he combined calculation and flair in a manner that made him too difficult for the England attack to control.
Pooran was similarly controlled and devastating in making a T201 career-best 70 off 43 balls (four fours, fives sixes). But the Windies vice-captain was quick to discern the rhythm Powell quickly found and for a time, deferred to him.
Pulling and slapping the ball mainly through the leg-side field, Powell also showed a deft touch. He brought out the paddle and sweep against spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone, displaying more comfort against the slower bowlers than is customary for him.
On a pitch that yielded runs, there was not much to worry the batters and Powell and Pooran made sure they did not waste their chance to cash in. Pooran got to his 50 first in the 13th over (114-2), and Powell followed in the next over with a hefty smack over extra-cover off Livingstone. And they carried on until the 17th when Pooran hit Rashid to Livingstone at long-on (170 for three).
Twenty-five balls were still left in the innings, and Powell continued to dominate, his momentum slowing ever so briefly as he got within a boundary of his century. A single off his legs from a Reece Topley delivery took him to a place he had never been in WI colours. When he eventually miscued a pull off Topley and fell to a catch at long-off (210 for four), he walked off to a prolonged ovation worthy of what for him was a benchmark performance.
Skipper Pollard finished off the innings with a couple boundaries in the final over to leave England with a Kensington record to set if they were to win. The only records set last night though were by the West Indians.