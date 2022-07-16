I was in Grenada this past March when the West Indies beat England in the third match of the three-Test series. And now, I am singing the same tune everybody else is singing. Even though early yet, England certainly look like a different outfit. And this certainly has me asking myself, what might have brought about that apparent turnaround? And is there hope, that someday soon, my beloved West Indies might consistently do the same?
Things don’t always turn out this way. But sometimes, an incumbent leadership runs out of gas and subsequently, their charges run out of inspiration.
A new sheriff rides into town. The troops are re-energised. And things begin to happen.
One hears on the Caribbean cricket talk show Mason and Guest quite often, how difficult bordering on an impossibility, it has been, to get the president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Mr Ricky Skerritt on-air for an interview. And one wonders if the president himself is now out of steam and out of ideas, for re-energising West Indies cricket.
Even though the West Indies recently beat Bangladesh comprehensively in two Test matches and the subsequent series of T20s, their performance in at least the first two ODIs was embarrassing bordering on the atrocious.
I don’t thrive on impetuousness. But since the West Indies surrendered the Frank Worrell Trophy at Sabina Park some 27 years ago, I’ve been waiting for us to begin again, an ascendence. But that has been sputtering.
And even though WI cricket has been sighted on occasion, strutting the hospital grounds as a patient, it has not yet been discharged.
And because the current Skerritt-led CWI administration seems loathe to make changes that most stakeholders think are necessary, I’m running to position myself to make those changes and to inject new energy to our cricket leadership.
But so far, it’s been an uphill struggle to garner support from where it matters, and that’s from the directors of CWI, who hold the votes. In fact, in my early attempts, I have only managed to get a hearing with director Dwain Gill of the Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control. Attempts to get a hearing with the two CWI directors in my native Jamaica, have failed.
Encouragingly though, when circulated among some former West Indies players, my manifesto has been well received because it speaks to the overarching goal of bringing back joy to West Indies cricket supporters like England and Sri Lanka just recently did to their fans.
And to achieve that, it speaks to repositioning CWI to focus more on the things that really matter, and addressing head-on, our challenges. Among these, our under-resourced feeder systems, the inadequacy of our regional financial partnerships, and the under-utilisation of technical expertise and star power.
This is the conversation around the region that I am trying to generate. And for the sake of the betterment of West Indies cricket, I’m hoping that it resonates.
—Ray Ford is a freelance cricket writer