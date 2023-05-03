QATAR MATCH OFF

AN INNOCUOUS CONCACAF Gold Cup rule has cost Trinidad and Tobago a juicy pre-Gold Cup warm-up against Qatar.
The Middle Eastern hosts of the 2022 FIFA World, who will be a guest team at the Gold Cup, will instead warm up at a summer football tournament in Spain, while another T&T warm-up against Guatemala is being re-organised elsewhere.
These were among the revelations made yesterday, when T&T senior men’s national team head coach Angus Eve held a briefing at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.
The Soca Warriors were due to play Qatar on June 8 and Guatemala on June 11 in the United States, before entering the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying tournament where they play a straight knockout against Guadeloupe on June 16. On June 20, the winners of that match face the winners of another knockout tie between Guyana and Grenada for a spot in the main draw of the Gold Cup, which runs from June 24 to July 16.
“Unfortunately, we got some bad news,” Eve reported. “CONCACAF sent out a communication, like two weeks ago, saying that we can’t play in a state where their competition is being played.”
A former national player who represented T&T at the semi-final of the 2000 Gold Cup, Eve admitted never before hearing of such a rule.
“Qatar is now off the table because of that ruling,” Eve announced. “We are working on trying to get two other matches.”
TTFA press officer Shaun Fuentes further clarified.
“It’s a Gold Cup ruling that they (CONCACAF) have issued (which states) any state or city that Gold Cup matches are being played, they are asking teams that are participating in the Gold Cup to refrain from playing international warm-ups in those territories.”
Fuentes said the TTFA must now seek to either play its warm-up matches outside of the United States or play in a different US city. Fuentes did not say in which US city the proposed friendlies were to be played.
“We were notified of this just last week. It is not just us that are affected. Costa Rica are affected, Jamaica and Guatemala, as well as Qatar,” Fuentes added. “The fixtures for those friendly matches were set until those notifications from CONCACAF.”
Eve also explained that he had earlier turned down another friendly international carded for mid-May, with the intention of not disrupting the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League competition.
“I (would) like to take the local players to an international game so that they could play at that speed and at that level, before I pick the final squad,” Eve stated. “We didn’t take the match, simply because we didn’t want to disrupt what the local clubs were doing.”
With the Guatemala international possibly still on the cards, Eve hopes to have two additional warm-ups before facing Guadeloupe. He has also added a yet-to-be-confirmed data analyst to his staff, to analyse possible Gold Cup opponents.
Eve revealed that his team will not have a training camp prior to the Gold Cup because of the involvement of players with their clubs, both local and international. His players will only become available on official FIFA international match-days. He also expressed some concern that his captain Joevin Jones, Jesse Williams and Noah Powder are without a club. On the other hand, Kevin Molino, Daniel Phillip and Levi Garcia are fit again after suffering recent injuries.
Eve will officially have his players from June 12, four days before playing Guadeloupe. However, he is enthused that his local players especially, are getting necessary match practice through the TTPFL.
“All of the players are in season,” Eve declared. “We probably will just have to go into the (team) camp four days before.”
Despite the setbacks, Eve believes T&T are better served by having had the experience of getting through the 2021 Gold Cup qualifying round. Two years ago, T&T beat Montserrat 6-1, then French Guiana on penalty kicks, following a 1-1 draw. On entering Group A of the main draw, the Soca Warriors held finalists Mexico (0-0) and Guatemala (1-1) to draws, but lost 2-0 to resurgent quarter-finalists El Salvador.
“We are very confident in what we are able to do and what we can do, and we are realistic in what we can do,” Eve assured.