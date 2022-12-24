Rabiot prefers Premier League football
Adrien Rabiot is a midfielder who has long impressed me over the years. His control, vision and link-up play with French compatriot Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup have brought him to the attention of many leading European clubs including Manchester United. Rabiot, still only 27 years-of-age, has hinted that he will say no to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and his eyes have turned to Manchester United. United’s eyes have certainly turned towards Rabiot. His contract at Juventus expires in June and it would appear that he will not extend his time in Italy. He is on record as saying he would prefer a move to the elite Premier League and although his wage demands will be very high, United could sign him for no fee when his contract runs out.
Ten Hag promised funds for Bellingham
Despite putting the club up for sale, Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer brothers, have promised manager Erik Ten Hag enough money to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. United will also offer to give the midfielder a guaranteed key role in the club’s future. I also understand that if the Glazers are successful in selling the club, Ten Hag will be given further funds to enable him to strengthen his team. The January transfer window is more likely to see only a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Old Trafford. United tell me that they are still interested in signing Frankie De Jong from Barcelona and his incentive is working again with his old Ajax boss Ten Hag. United and Barca agreed an £80million deal but this was prevented because De Jong is owed a backlog of wages by the Spanish giants. Ten Hag still wants the 25-year-old and the two clubs will return to the negotiating table very soon.
Tottenham players hit by virus
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte confirmed that a virus has spread among his players and Heung-Min Son has not trained for two days and is doubtful for the Boxing Day clash with Brentford. Conte said: “We have a problem with some players. Sonny in the last few days (Wednesday and Thursday) and he couldn’t train because of a fever. Skippy and Spence (Olivier Skipp and Djed Spence) have also been suffering from the virus.”
Richarlison scan reveals the worst
I checked again this week and it was confirmed that Tottenham expect to be without Richarlison for up to six weeks following his hamstring injury sustained in the World Cup. A scan revealed that a quick recovery is unlikely. He will not be available for the London derby with Premier League leaders Arsenal on January 15th and Manchester City four days later.
How will Maguire fit in at United?
Harry Maguire had a good World Cup but says he feels he is now very much on trial for Manchester United. His form has improved dramatically but says at United he is under much more scrutiny than playing for England. He has been out in the cold at United and although still club captain, feels he has much to prove before becoming a regular starter again.
At one point, it looked as though Harry could leave in January but that situation has changed. He said: “At Manchester United, I’m under a lot more scrutiny...everything I do gets analysed. Every pass I make gets analysed and every goal conceded is a defender’s fault. And if you’re playing week in, week out as I did for three years, the last year hasn’t been good enough. Everyone in the team didn’t play well enough and we came under a lot of pressure and scrutiny. No one came out of last season with plaudits.”
Maguire proved in the World Cup that he is still a world class defender and his partnership with City’s John Stones was one of England’s great strengths. He continued: “The strength and belief that gives me, it makes me want to go out and perform as well as I can and never let the coaches down.” It made me smile when Harry added that every player in a career has the occasional dip in form, except for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of course!
World Cup Premier League roundup
As players return from the World Cup, coaches throughout the Premier League are praising players who succeeded and impressed, massaging the egos of those who let themselves down and counting the number of injuries their medical teams have to contend with.
West Ham: Probably the club most affected by the World Cup. Coach David Moyes was dismayed that the impressive Moroccan summer signing Nayef Aguerd suffered a late injury and returned for the medical team to get to work. He is doubtful for the Boxing Day match against Arsenal. Lucas Paqueta, who was in contention for goal of the World Cup, has fortunately returned unharmed.
It was just a conversation but when Declan Rice said during the World Cup: “I see my friends here who are playing Champions League football and for big trophies,” this was a warning sign to the east of London. Rice’s loyalty to West Ham has given him very little in trophies. Declan has rejected the Hammers’ new contract deal several times and wants to leave this coming summer. His contract actually runs until 2024 but he could leave before that. Being a true professional, he returned from Qatar and watched West Ham play in a friendly against Fulham at the weekend. Coach David Moyes is expecting to play him in the London derby against Arsenal on Boxing Day.
Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta and Germany’s Thilo Kehrer came back early after their respective countries were eliminated from the competition. Michail Antonio did not play in the Fulham friendly because he is suffering from a tight calf muscle problem and Gianluca Scamacca is also doubtful for the Arsenal match. The Hammers have signed 20 year-old centre back Luizao from Sao Paulo and he will come to London on January 1 on a four-year contract.
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta’s main worry is Gabriel Jesus who has undergone knee surgery. Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka were the most successful in Qatar and are fit and the majority of Arteta’s squad are ready for duty.
Aston Villa: Quite how new coach Unai Emery brings standout goalkeeper Emi Martinez back down to earth after contesting Lionel Messi for the tournament’s MVP I am not sure.
He also brought home the Golden Glove trophy as best goalkeeper.
Bournemouth: Only two players were involved–Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore–and neither were involved past the first round as Wales failed to win through. More interesting for Bournemouth is their takeover by American Bill Foley and his Black Knight Football Club group which involves film star Michael B Jordan who brings a touch of Hollywood to one of the league’s smallest clubs.
Chelsea: With players performing for England, Germany, Brazil, Morocco and Croatia, coach Graham Potter is lucky that all his squad, including Hakim Ziyech, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva, have all returned uninjured.
Ziyech’s excellent showing in the World Cup has forced his coach and his assistants to think again about starting him in the next Premier League match.
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic is okay, Fulham tell me, despite his niggling hamstring problems and coach Marco Silva is confident he will be ready to play.
Manchester City: Julian Alvarez’s arrival from River Plate has been overshadowed by Erling Haaland’s sensational start to his City career. However, Alvarez played excellently in the World Cup and alongside Messi formed a strong partnership and only Mbappe and Messi scored more than his four goals. City had 16 players at the tournament and all have returned unscathed.
Manchester United: Lisandro Martinez played in five of Argentina’s seven matches and he has returned with a winner’s medal. All the United players are fit.
Newcastle: Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are all fit.
Wolverhampton: Ruben Neves and Hwang Hee-chan both impressed in Qatar and are fit but Raul Jimenez still has doubts.