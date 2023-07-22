Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne

CENTURION: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne on the offensive during

yesterday’s fourth day’s play of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

—Photos: AP

 Rui Vieira

ENGLAND’S Ashes hopes hang in the balance after Marnus Labuschagne’s 111 runs from 172 balls reduced the hosts’ lead to 61 runs on a fourth day, shortened by rain at Emirates Old Trafford, yesterday.

When play finally got under way after rain wiped out the morning, Australia resumed on 113-4 and after struggling for runs throughout the series, Labuschagne (111) finally had his moment.

He secured his century, happy to dig in and add to his tally slowly, with a couple of big sixes thrown in, as England battled hard to try and find a breakthrough in the gloomy conditions.

Labuschagne looked secure alongside Mitchell Marsh (31no), but England finally found their wicket after bad light removed their pace bowling option and forced them to turn to the part-time spin bowling of Joe Root (1-32). The first ball of his fifth over was the key moment, Labuschagne nicking to Bairstow to break the partnership.

Marsh and Cameron Green (3no) then managed to last until tea as Moeen Ali (0-44) and Root continued to prod, the rain returning right on the stroke of the break to cut short proceedings.

With wet weather set to affect today’s play, too, it is a nervous wait for England to see if they have enough time, and strike power, to bring the series to 2-2 and keep the Ashes alive.

