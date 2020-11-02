Rain takes shine off Taylor cameo

Stafanie Taylor

30 OFF 16 BALLS: Stafanie Taylor

West Indies Women’s skipper, Stafanie Taylor, struck a cameo but it went in vain as rain frustrated Adelaide Strikers’ hopes of a win by forcing a no result against Perth Scorchers here Sunday.

Sent in at Drummoyne Oval in a contest reduced to 10 overs because of rain, Strikers posted 70 for four with Taylor top-scoring 30 from 16 balls.

The talented right-hander struck four fours and a six and was the only batsman to pass 10 as seamer Taneale Peschel with two for five, helped restrict the scoring.

Asked to score a revised 52 from seven overs, Scorchers had reached 25 for one in the third over when rain returned to end the contest.

Taylor missed Adelaide’s opening game last weekend due to quarantine but returned for Saturday’s 58-run defeat to Sydney Thunder, making 18 and going wicket-less in three overs of off-spin which cost 30 runs.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s Windies teammate, Hayley Matthews, continued her weak start to the campaign when she was dismissed for just one as her Hobart Hurricanes went down by eight wickets to Melbourne Stars, also at Drummoyne Oval.

The right-hander was second out in the second over with just three runs on the board, lbw to seamer Natalie Sciver who claimed three for 21 as Hobart managed just 89 for nine from their allotted 19 overs.

Opener Elyse Villani then hit an unbeaten 51 from 32 deliveries to see her side safely to victory, with off-spinner

Matthews’s only

over costing 15 runs.

Matthews made a ‘duck’ in Hobart’s opening game last weekend.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T20 rush

T20 rush

Almost half of the West Indies squad available for their first Twenty20 international against New Zealand later this month will only have been released from isolation on the morning of the game, coach Phil Simmons has said.

Archer’s stocks rise despite Rajasthan failure

Archer’s stocks rise despite Rajasthan failure

Rajasthan Royals failed in their bid to make the playoff of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) but their pace spearhead Jofra Archer will leave with his held head high after his superlative performance in the tournament.

Rain takes shine off Taylor cameo

Rain takes shine off Taylor cameo

West Indies Women’s skipper, Stafanie Taylor, struck a cameo but it went in vain as rain frustrated Adelaide Strikers’ hopes of a win by forcing a no result against Perth Scorchers here Sunday.

Clarke Road help out school

Clarke Road help out school

With cricket still in limbo, Penal-based cricket club First Citizens Clarke Road United have been using the time away from the cricket field to engage the community in which they are based.

Implement the Wehby Report

Implement the Wehby Report

In the last 20 years, West Indies cricket has been trapped in a failure spiral in Test and ODI cricket. This, in spite of multiple changes in regional boards, WICB/CWI presidents and board members, CEOs, cricket committees, selectors, head coaches, specialist coaches, players and support staff.

RIGHT DIRECTION

RIGHT DIRECTION

Despite progressive improvement at each of the three matches to date, Team TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter is not completely satisfied with his International Swimming League (ISL) 2020 performances at the mid-way point of the preliminary round matches.