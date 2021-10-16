RECALLED veteran pacer Ravi Rampaul is counting on the experience of his West Indies team-mates to put them in a good position to defend their title at the October 17-November 14 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“I think going into big, big World Cup games, you would need experience and the team that was selected, there is a lot of experienced guys and a lot of young guys as well; guys that played around the world in different conditions. We know that games come fast and the experienced guys would know, moreso, how to manage themselves to play back-to-back games or games every other day with recovery and stuff done...The experience will help throughout this tournament,” said Rampaul in a post-training virtual media interview.
Rampaul, who turned 37 on Friday, believed the experience he gained over his lengthy playing career, including his latest stints at Derbyshire where he led the bowling attack, have taught him to pay attention to the specific requirements of his aging body.
“At a younger age, I didn’t know. I just wanted to continue to play cricket every day but with the experience gained over the years, I know exactly how I need to train, the type of gym and running work I need to do, and with that experience, I feel I am a bit better preparing for more games that way,” he said.
Rampaul believed his performances at the CWI Super 50 and the Hero CPL were good enough to win over the CWI selectors and justify his selection to the World Cup squad. “Basically in every team that you want to play for, you have to put performances out there. I know I needed to work hard to show the selectors I could take wickets and compete at a level and put the performances out there and show them I am still able to take wickets and perform at the CPL stage,” Rampaul said.
Rampaul added he would bowl in any of the three areas of the game: Powerplay, middle overs or at the death, once required by the team.
“Yeah definitely, (I have) done a lot of practice bowling in three areas especially of T20 cricket. Whatever situation I have to play for the West Indies, I‘ll try to do it to my best, try to practise bowling in all three situations. I strive, in the tough areas of the game, to come out on top, so whatever situations I have been put under I try to come out on top,” he explained.
Rampaul said the mood in the team is good after a couple of intense training sessions, with everyone switched on and rearing to get the World Cup campaign underway.