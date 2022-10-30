Dylan Carter’s golden streak continued at the FINA World Cup yesterday, the 26-year-old Trinidad and Tobago swimmer winning his fifth gold medal of the short course series by dominating the Men’s 50m backstroke field in Toronto in a personal best and new national record.
In the second leg at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre 25m pool, Carter touched the wall in 22.94 seconds to finish ahead of Poland’s Kacper Stokowski (23.01) and the USA’s Justin Ress (23.07).
Carter, swimming out of lane seven in the final, had a reaction time of 0.56 seconds and was in second place at the turn before taking the lead and powering home to better his previous best of 23.15 from last weekend.
Carter’s previous best was good enough to clinch the gold medal in the corresponding race in the first leg of the series in Berlin, Germany, last weekend.
Earlier, Carter finished third in the third and final heat of the 50m backstroke clocking 23.80 seconds which was the sixth fastest time in the preliminary round. Stokowski had the fastest time in the heats of 23.30 while Rees clocked 23.42. Both men bettered those times in the final but couldn’t catch the high-flying Carter.
Asked about the prospect of completing a clean sweep in the event in the final leg of the series next week, Carter remained focused on the task at hand saying: “One step at a time. We still have the 50 fly tomorrow (today) and the 100 free tonight so we’ll think about that in Indi (Indianapolis),” he said.
Asked how he is enjoying the Toronto leg of the World Cup, Carter, who won gold in the men’s 50m freestyle on Friday night, said “Pretty fun. Great competitors so it has been really, really good.”
Carter also contested the 100m freestyle final less than an hour after his backstroke victory but finished that event in fourth place despite another short-course personal best of 46.36. Carter’s previous best in the event was 46.39 which he achieved at the ISL Playoff in the Netherlands late last year.
Australia’s Kyle Chalmers took the gold medal in 45.52 seconds, with Italy’s Thomas Ceccon in second (46.15) and Brooks Curry (46.32) in third.
Earlier, the T&T swimmer was second in heat six of the 100m free, clocking 47.37 to finish behind Chalmers who he defeated in the 50m free final on Friday night.
Chalmers’ 46.96 effort was the fastest time in the heats, while Carter’s time was fifth best in the qualifying round. Curry (47.05), Ceccon (47.19) and Germany’s Josha Salchow (47.29) all recorded faster times than Carter in the heats.
Carter will complete the second leg of the World Cup today, competing in the 50m butterfly. Carter, who won gold in the event in Germany last Sunday, will swim out of lane four in the fourth and final heat at 9.54 a.m.
The 50m fly final is scheduled for 6.33 p.m.
The final leg of the World Cup will takes place at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, USA, from Thursday to Saturday.