RECKLESS TKR

Denied the chance of victory by rain in their washed out opening match last weekend, reckless batting denied the Trinbago Knight Riders a first win in this year’s Caribbean Premier League yesterday, when they lost to the St Lucia Kings by 54 runs yesterday.
Captain Faf Du Plessis struck a half-century and Khary Pierre followed up with a four-wicket haul as the Kings capitalised on a self-inflicted errors by the TKR batters.
“There were some guys there, like horses in a stable just ready to let go and we did that, we just bolted out of the stable with no real understanding of what is needed...I’ll just break it down to irresponsibility on all of us part...That’s something we need to revisit,” TKR skipper Kieron Pollard said in a post-match interview yesterday.
In the first game of a doubleheader at Warner Park, Du Plessis’s 57 from 36 deliveries propelled Kings to 167 for five from their 20 overs, opening partner Johnson Charles chipping in with 37 and 31 balls and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, 32 from 23 balls.
TKR then raced to 82 for three in the eighth over to be well poised in the chase before 31-year-old Pierre dismantled the middle order of his former team with a spell of four for 20, to leave the innings in ruins at 113 all out in the 15th over.
Pollard struck a 15-ball 34 and opener Mark Deyal belted a 19-ball 33 but TKR lost their last six wickets for just 31 runs in quick time.
The TKR captain owned up to his part in the failed run chase saying: “Some of us getting out on the boundary, myself, that ball from Raza, nine times out of ten times it should be sailing out of the park despite hitting for two sixes before that..I take responsibility for that.
Pollard was also critical of Nicholas Pooran’s dismissal. “The way he has been playing, more responsibility needed to take place at that particular time as well.”
With the win, the Kings moved to six points, one clear of the unbeaten Jamaica Tallawahs, with TKR bottom of the table with a single point from two games.
Sent in, Du Plessis laid the foundation for the Kings total, punching eight fours and a six to inspire an 85-run opening stand with Charles who counted a four and three sixes.
When Du Plessis perished in the tenth over, Charles helped add a further 23 with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (15) who then put on 49 for the third with Raza, to keep Kings going at the back end.
“They got off to a very good start,” Pollard noted. “The wicket didn’t bite as much as we thought it would have, it was a pretty decent wicket to bat on and they batted well in the Powerplay. And we knew once the field is spread we can work our plans and they lost a couple wickets and we were able to rein them back in.” In reply, Deyal blasted four fours and a couple of sixes, in a 33-run, opening partnership with New Zealander Martin Guptill (seven).
When Guptill, Chadwick Walton (zero) and Pooran (zero) fell in the space of 11 deliveries with eight runs added, Pollard combined with Deyal in a 41-run, fourth wicket partnership in an attempt to rescue the chase.
The turning point came when Pollard smashed the final delivery of the eighth over from Man-of-the-Match off-spinner Raza (two for 32) to Pierre at long-on and Deyal was trapped lbw by Australian leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou, two balls into the next over, without a single run added.
Despite the botched effort with the bat, Pollard is not pressing the panic button for a TKR side that finished bottom of the standings last season.
“Last season is last season,” he stressed. “Three-hundred-and-sixty-five days have passed...we have changed personnel..but we just need to put our heads together and come up with the best formula to score runs. There is no lacking of batting ability, talent in that dressing room, so it’s just about getting it right.” Pollard and TKR will try to put things right tonight when they face the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Summarised scores:
KINGS 167-5, 20 overs (Faf Du Plessis 57, Johnson Charles 37, Sikandar Raza 32; Andre Russell 2/28, Dwayne Bravo 2/31)
vs TKR 113, 14.5 overs (Kieron Pollard 34, Mark Deyal 33; Khary Pierre 4-20, Roston Chase 2-13)
—Kings won by 54 runs.