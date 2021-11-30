The newest Covid-19 variant of concern, designated Omicron, has already had an impact on one international sporting event.
However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is hoping that it will not derail plans for the restart of regional first-class cricket next February.
The Covid-19 variant emerged in southern Africa and was designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week. However, little is known about the new strain.
Meanwhile, some countries have imposed travel restrictions for persons coming from certain places in southern Africa, including Zimbabwe where the International Cricket Council was holding its Women’s World Cup Qualifier. As a result, that tournament was abandoned over the weekend due to travel concerns.
CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said while the new variant is being monitored, the regional body is pressing forward with plans for the first-class competition, which he said is vital for cricket in the region.
Speaking at a zoom media conference last Saturday, Adams said the first-class competition, which was abandoned in March 2020 with two rounds of matches to be played, continues to be a priority for CWI in 2022.
CWI successfully hosted its Super50 tournament earlier in 2021 without incident, while two editions of the Hero Caribbean Premier League competition were held in the pandemic as well as home series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Africa and Australia, with England expected to tour the region next year.
“Is this new variant something we are watching very close...(yes) 100 per cent,” said Adams.
“To go into specifics of what we are looking for is very difficult because we still don’t have all the information on it...in terms of how well those that are vaccinated will cope against it. However, having not had first-class cricket in too long, we now have a plan on paper to roll out first-class cricket in early February of next year and starting with that from a regional point of view, that is a priority,” the former West Indies skipper stated.
“It is at the top of our wish list for next year. We need to get our regional players playing red-ball cricket. So we are going to be watching what is happening and I can promise you, we are doing everything we can to protect those fixtures because we are under no illusion that we need to get some four-day cricket played as soon as possible,” Adams added.