‘Reds’ thrash Ajax

Liverpool confirmed a place in the Champions League knockout stages following a commanding 3-0 victory over Ajax, yesterday.
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring to notch his sixth Champions League goal of the season before Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott scored in quick succession early in the second half to ensure the Premier League side bounced back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit second in Group A on 12 points, three points below Napoli.
Ajax displayed their attacking threat immediately. Steven Berghuis found himself with the goal at his mercy after slack Liverpool defending just four minutes in, but the Dutchman could only fire against the base of the post, a warning sign for Klopp’s side.
Liverpool took time to adjust to the tempo of the match, failing to truly test goalkeeper Remko Pasveer inside the opening 30 minutes.
Despite their lack of efforts on goal, Klopp’s side opened the scoring three minutes before half-time. Salah latched onto Jordan Henderson’s precise flick to chip an effort over the onrushing Pasveer. Riding their momentum, Liverpool nearly doubled their lead immediately afterwards—Roberto Firmino’s unselfish play teed up Nunez, who somehow fired against the post with an open goal.
Nunez had the half-time break to ponder his poor miss, but he quickly made amends by scoring his second Champions League goal of the season four minutes after the break—converting a tougher chance than the one he earlier spurned. Andy Robertson’s outswinging corner was met by the head of Nunez, who nodded his effort in, touching the far post on its way.
Three minutes later, Klopp’s side extended their lead to three, with Elliott becoming the first teenager to score in consecutive Champions League appearances for Liverpool. The 19-year-old received the ball from Salah in the box before firing an emphatic effort into the roof of the net from an acute angle.
Liverpool’s victory was never in doubt after their onslaught of goals as they controlled possession and the flow of chances. Klopp’s side play their final Champions League group match against Napoli at Anfield next Tuesday. They lost the reverse fixture 4-1 last month.
Bayern blank Barca to top group
Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to advance to the Champions League round of 16 as group winners.
Xavi Hernandez’s side went into the match knowing they already had no chance of reaching the knockout round for the second year in a row after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the early window.
First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw Bayern clinch top spot in Group C on 15 points with one game to play, while Inter Milan finish second. Barcelona, who will finish third regardless of results on the final matchday, are headed for the Europa League.
Bayern raced into the lead with an early goal from Mane, who ran on to a pinpoint through ball from Serge Gnabry, fended off Barca’s Hector Bellerin and cleverly chipped the ball past an onrushing Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Choupo-Moting doubled the lead for the visitors right on 30 minutes, finishing from a tight angle through Ter Stegen’s legs after being played in with another clever ball from Gnabry.
Barca looked set to halve the deficit from the penalty spot just before the break, but referee Anthony Taylor overturned his call for a foul in the area on Robert Lewandowski after a visit to the pitch-side monitor showed the Poland striker had stepped into his defender to initiate the contact.
Gnabry continued his torrid night netting a third for Bayern, but his well-taken shot for the left side of the penalty area was ruled out for a marginal offside call in the build-up.
With the match all but over, substitute Benjamin Pavard scored at the back post after Gnabry’s cross-shot fell kindly to him for Bayern’s final goal of the evening.
Spurs denied win over Sporting after late VAR drama
In London, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur’s late header salvaged a 1-1 draw against Sporting to keep the London side in control of their own destiny in Champions League Group D before Harry Kane had a last-gasp winner disallowed.
Former Spurs player Marcus Edwards had given Sporting a 22nd minute lead with a well-struck shot and the visitors were resisting intense home pressure. Sporting substitute Flavio Nazinho even spurned two great opportunities to make the points safe and in the 80th minute those misses looked even more important as Tottenham levelled.
Ivan Perisic swung in a corner and midfielder Bentancur rose highest to head powerfully past goalkeeper Antonio Adan. Spurs thought they had sealed the victory to take them through to the last 16 with a game to spare when Kane fired home with almost the last kick of the game but after a lengthy VAR check his effort was disallowed for offside in the build-up.
The result left Tottenham top of a desperately tight group on eight points, with Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Marseille 2-1, on seven. Marseille have six. Spurs will qualify for the knockout stage if they avoid defeat at Marseille next week with Sporting hosting Frankfurt.
Atletico exit after dramatic 2-2 draw with Leverkusen
In Madrid, Atletico Madrid missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen which ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.
Atletico spurned the chance to win the match when Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Yannick Carrasco’s spot kick before Saul Niguez’s follow up strike hit the crossbar.
The result ensured Porto go into next February’s knockout stage, with the Portuguese side on nine points in Group B after a 4-0 win at leaders Club Brugge, already guaranteed a top-two finish on 10 points, earlier yesterday.
Atletico, without a win and goalless in their previous three Champions League outings, exit the competition at the group stage for only the second time in the past 10 years.
Other CL results
Porto 4 v Club Brugge 0
Inter Milan 4 v Viktoria Plzen 0
Frankfurt 2 v Marseille 1
Napoli 3 v Rangers 0