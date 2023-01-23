One of the recommendations of the World Cup Review committee is the staging of a regional T20 tournament apart from the professional franchise-based Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
And Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt has indicated that such an initiative isn’t far off from becoming a reality.
The independent three-member group, comprising chairman Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, batting legend Brian Lara and South African international cricket coach, Mickey Arthur, was appointed by CWI following the regional side’s early exit from last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
At the 2021 T20 World Cup, the West Indies, under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard, failed to make it out of the opening round, losing four of their five matches to finish one from bottom of the six-team group.
In the 2022 edition, under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran, the Windies had to play in the qualifying tournament against Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland. The Caribbean side lost to Ireland and Scotland and failed to reach the main draw.
The group said the 2022 campaign was comparable to a “disaster” and submitted their report to CWI last week. The executive summary of the report containing 34 recommendations was made public last Thursday.
Among the medium-term recommendations was the need to unearth new talent via a regional T20 tournament. The idea was also voiced by Pollard following the 2021 failure.
The review committee wrote: “A regional T20 tournament is fundamental to identify and developing players. Timing and funding are massive challenges but an annual two-week tournament hosted on a rotational basis by each Territorial Board may provide a model for success.”
Asked about the feasibility of such a tournament during a virtual media conference on Thursday, CWI president Ricky Skerritt said: “It will give you an opportunity to pull through some talent that you may not get quickly into the CPL.”
He said there is currently an emerging players programme which gives opportunities to young players in the region to participate in the CPL.
“The idea is to get more talent into our T20 team and in all our teams. We have our own ODI programme and Championship programme so why not a T20 programme,” Skerritt said.
“Discussions are taking place. It has to do with money and territorial boards. The franchises have that scope to do bilateral type arrangements. There is active creative thinking taking place around the region about this and I think it won’t be long before you see such a league,” the CWI president revealed.
In the long-term, the committee called for an investment in scouting and talent identification in the region and “it is unrealistic to expect players to emerge without any serious investment in talent spotting.”
Asked about the recommendation, the chairman of the committee, Thompson Jr said they were not offering any critique of the CPL but noted that West Indies players needed to play as much cricket as possible.
“India and Pakistan have the IPL (Indian Premier League T20) and the PSL (Pakistan Super League T20) and also maintain their domestic T20 leagues,”
“So, it is hoped that Cricket West Indies can somehow accommodate a sort of local T20 league to spot talent and allow talent to have a forum to be displayed, so you have pipeline for spotting and identifying prospective West Indies players so they could develop into the sort of players that we hope to see in the fullness of time,” he said.