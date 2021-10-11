West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has defended the team selected for the ICC T20 World Cup saying he and his fellow selectors “got it right” when it comes to selecting the best team for their title defence.
In his first media interaction ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirate and Oman, Simmons said that while some of the decisions were tough, he believes the team is a balanced one which is capable of lifting the trophy for a third time.
Various former players have been critical of the selections but Simmons said those discussions have not affected the confidence of the players who are focused on their mission.
And the Windies coach is calling on fans to send positive vibes as they head into the final phase of preparation, which includes two warm-up matches against Pakistan on October 18 and India on October 19, both at the ICC Academy Oval in Dubai.
“I don’t think the discussions (surrounding the team selection) has had a negative impact on the team. I think the guys who are here know what they are here for... The only thing I can say is that people need to back us in the things that we do.
Sometimes we are closer to things that the people who are commenting from outside, so we need to back the decisions that we’ve made. What we need is the backing and the good vibes from everybody because we are going into a tournament in ten days’ time,” said Simmons.
Speaking about the decision to select Jason Holder on the reserve list rather than in the core 15-player squad, Simmons admitted that as a fan of the all-rounder’s skill and ability, it was a tough call to make.
“It is a tough decision. I am a fan of his ability. It is a difficult decision but one that we think we got right in this case. It is a case where we thought for this squad, that he wasn’t (going to be) in that 15 so at the end of the day we had to pick him as a reserve. We have Andre Russell and Fabian Allen (in the main squad) so for the balance of the squad we thought he would be one of the reserves,” the coach explained.
“When you select the 15, we look at the balance. Oshane (Thomas) bowled well in the games he played. He bowls quick which is what we want him to do.
Hayden (Walsh Jr) did well in the Australia series (and) Darren Bravo was the next out and out batsman on the line. Those are some of the things we have to look at when we try to balance out the team and at the end of the day we think we had the right balance and the reserves are the ones looking for that extra place if anybody gets injured. At the end of the day we think we got it right and it ended up like that,” he added.
‘Dre Russ’ close
enough to being fit
The team arrived in Dubai last Tuesday and entered six days of room quarantine which ended yesterday. The team had to undergo a round of Covid-19 test yesterday and once everyone comes back negative, they will have their first training session today.
Asked about the fitness of Andre Russell, Simmons is optimistic that the all-rounder will be back on the pitch soon. “We’ve been in constant contact between our medical and the KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) medical team and he’s been batting in the nets and he’s been running at a certain level so he is close enough to fitness.
There was a talk out that he might have been up to play today (yesterday in the IPL) as a batsman but KKR went against that but he has been progressing really well,” said Simmons.
In terms of the form of Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies coach said he isn’t too concerned.
“I am not too worried about Nicholas. He has been batting well. In CPL (Caribbean Premier League), he played well and there was a lot of pressure on him there.
It is going to be more pressure here but I think he is working hard enough and doing all he has to do.
Sometimes it doesn’t come off but it will (eventually) come off so I am not worried about him,” Simmons added.
The Windies open their title defence against England on October 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
WI T20 Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Travelling Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein