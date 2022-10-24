West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said his decision to step down from his current post is not a “knee-jerk reaction” to their poor performances in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, but a move he has been grappling with for a while.
Cricket West Indies, in a media release late yesterday, announced Simmons’ intent to step down from the post following the upcoming two-Test series against Australia which ends on December 12.
The Windies exited the current T20 World Cup in the first round (qualifiers) after losing badly to two ICC Associate teams; Ireland and Scotland. Last year, the Windies also disappointed in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, winning once in the Super 12 phase.
“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well,” said Simmons. “It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement,” he added of the team’s early exit.
“It’s unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers. From a personal perspective this is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies head coach at the end of the Test series against Australia,” he continued.
“It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made. Of course, as the president (Ricky Skerritt) has pointed out, we will also carry out the necessary review into our World Cup campaign,” Simmons added.
While the West Indies white-ball team has been in free fall, the Test side, under Kraigg Braithwaite, has made some strides forward, beating England 1-0 in the Caribbean earlier this year to capture the Richards-Botham Trophy. Brathwaite’s men also defeated Bangladesh in their last red-ball outing.
Simmons, who was at the helm in 2016 when West Indies won their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, said that he has enjoyed the “unique challenge” of coaching the West Indies team and that there are “exceptional individuals” who will continue to work in the best interest of West Indies cricket.
Meanwhile, Skerritt thanked Simmons for hard work and dedication to West Indies cricket. “Phil is a proud West Indian, with high ideals and has never lacked motivation in guiding our younger players on and off the field of play,” Skerritt praised.
“He brought valuable experience and stability at a very important period of transformation, including the most challenging environment of the Covid-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” the CWI boss added.
Following the West Indies’ World Cup exit, Skerritt promised a “through post-mortem” on the West Indies’ failed T20 World Cup campaign will be undertaken in an attempt to find “solutions” to the team’s white-ball decline.