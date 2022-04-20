RIGHT TIMING?

There is respect for Kieron Pollard’s decision to call time on his international career. But two former cricketers are questioning the timing of his announcement.
Pollard, the West Indies white-ball captain, yesterday, announced his retirement, six months ahead of the next T20 World Cup in Australia. It comes after Pollard led the Windies in an unsuccessful defence of their title in the 2021 edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman last November, the Caribbean side winning just one of their five matches.
Reacting to the news, both Tony Gray and Suruj Ragoonath had concerns about the timing of the announcement.
“He knows what is going on in his life. He knows what he is going through personally…(but) it is an untimely decision as far as West Indies cricket is concerned because of the World Cup this year. The T20 team will have to get used to a new leader and I’m not sure there is a lot of time to do this,” Gray, the former West Indies fast bowler and Red Force selector, told the Express yesterday. “You need a captain to have sufficient time to mould his team with his own philosophy,” he stressed.
Ragoonath said similarly: “In relation to his retirement, personally I would have liked to see West Indies cricket after the last T20 World Cup start preparing for the next World Cup, which is later this year, without Kieron Pollard at the helm.
“In retrospect he may have made that decision (to retire) probably realising that he should have possibly done it at the end of the last World Cup,” Ragoonath, the former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies opener and T&T Cricket Board CEO, said.
“He’s not getting any younger. While he still has cricket left in him, I think given the showing at the last World Cup, the focus should have shifted by the administration to focussing on the upcoming World Cup,” Ragoonath added about 34-year old Pollard.
Both men agree that current vice-captain Pooran should be the man to take over. “I don’t see any other candidate. He’s gotten some experience. He has been vice-captain for about a year now, he has a good enough record, he won against Australia in the Caribbean. He seems very level-headed, very stable,” Gray said.
Ragoonath added: “Nicholas Pooran has been around for quite a bit. He has a couple World Cups under his belt already—50 overs and T20—so he knows what that environment is.
He’s been around the West Indies set-up for longer than most of the other possible candidates, apart from Holder, and I think that his role in the various leagues he has played in where he has led teams has all contributed to preparing him for this responsibility.”
While looking ahead, however, both Ragoonath and Gray took time to reflect on what Pollard—the third-highest run-scorer in all T20s—had brought to Windies cricket.
“I want to commend him on the efforts he has put into becoming what he has become as a cricketer and what he has done for West Indies cricket; the leadership he has provided and for his contribution to West Indies cricket on the whole and in particular the T20 format.
“One has to tip one’s hat to Kieron Pollard and salute him. I think he has given his best to West Indies cricket,” Ragoonath said.
Gray, Pollard’s T&T Under-19 coach, added: “He’s a passionate person and he gave his heart and soul to West Indies cricket. He always wanted to represent the people of the region.”