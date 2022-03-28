RIGHT VIBES

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said he always believed one strong passage of play in the Grenada Test could have led to a positive result for West Indies in the three-match series against England.
West Indies thrashed their traditional arch-rivals by ten wickets in less than four days early Sunday, to win their second straight home series against the tourists and lift the newly-minted Richards-Botham Trophy for the first time.
“England batted well throughout the series. I always thought on this pitch if we had a good session something special could happen. I always had that belief inside the team and (on Saturday) Kyle Mayers was extremely remarkable,” Brathwaite pointed out. “Obviously this game was the decider. Winning the toss was crucial and putting them in to bat, and bowling them out on the first day I thought that was (good).
“But the third day, on the morning, when we were able to put on over a hundred runs with the tail-enders and getting that lead of 93 — having that lead was very, very important. “I thought that was the period when we really put ourselves in a (strong position) And we got momentum from that and we came and got eight wickets yesterday (Saturday) so that momentum from the third day morning really helped us to win this game.”
Replying to England’s first innings of 204, West Indies found themselves slumping on 95 for six before tea on last Friday’s second but rebounded after 23-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva struck his maiden Test hundred (100 not out) to lead a lower order revival involving half-century stands with Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.
Armed with a 93-run lead, West Indies took control of the game after lunch on Saturday’s third day when slow medium Kyle Mayers produced a magnificent five-wicket haul to reduce England to 103 for eight by the close. West Indies wrapped up the innings quickly on Sunday and then knocked off the 28 runs required for victory.
“It was a very good series for us. Two hard fought draws in the first two games,” Brathwaite said. “I thought England played extremely well and we had to show some fight on the last day of both of those games. And obviously coming here and wrapping it up, it was a remarkable effort. I am very proud. Obviously my first home series win [as captain] so I’m very happy.”
He added: “Obviously England would’ve put a lot of runs on the board [in the second Test] and we had to bat to really keep ourselves in the game. As the captain, I was very happy to have led the way and done that to a hard fought draw and obviously Joshua Da Silva and Mayers and other guys have been remarkable here in Grenada.”
The series win was the first in five for West Indies who have struggled over the last year to string together any major success. And Brathwaite said it was critical the home side built on the achievements in the England series. “We could learn a lot from this series like the different periods where we had to fight as batsmen, we had to spend time and just having the right attitude throughout,” the Barbadian said.
“(On Saturday), Jayden, Kemar and Joshua really led the way and showed that we can fight. We could’ve come and not gotten much of a lead but we have to keep the right attitude. Once we keep that right attitude always, I think that will put us well.”