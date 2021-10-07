Trinidadian Kareem “Enzo” Riley of the Florida International University (FIU) men’s soccer team has been named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Riley, a six-foot-three defender, had a stint training with Trinidad and Tobago’s men national team under former national coach Terry Fenwick.
“This is a great honour for Enzo (Riley),” said Head Coach Kyle Russell. “He’s one of our team captains and he’s scored in three different games for us and helped post five clean sheets.”
FIU has now seen a defender earn the C-USA weekly honour for a third time this season, after Philip Hildebrandt (August 31) and David Garcia (September 7) earned the accolades in weeks prior.
The award for Riley marks first-ever for senior centre back Riley, who logged his third goal of the season against Charlotte and helped FIU post its fifth clean sheet of the season against a 49ers squad that had been receiving votes in national polls.
Riley’s play in the FIU backline resulted in Charlotte’s first 4-0 defeat since September 5, 2005. The centre back also helped contain the 49ers to only five shot attempts, marking Charlotte’s lowest tally of this season.
In the 40th minute of the contest with the Panthers up by two goals, Riley helped deflate the 49ers’ hopes for a comeback with a stunning goal to put FIU up 3-0 just before half-time. After the Panthers earned a corner kick, Riley located a ball that was cleared away from inside the box and one-timed it before the ball hit the ground, sending a high moonshot into the air that landed just behind the outstretched hands of Charlotte’s goalkeeper and into the 49ers’ net.
FIU have now seen a defender score in seven of their nine contests this season, with Riley contributing goals in three different games. As a team, the Panthers are now tied for sixteenth nationally in shutout percentage (.556).
Riley ranks second on the team with 783 minutes played on the year.