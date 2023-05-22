ROOM FOR BRYAN

Despite his absence from both the Headley-Weekes Tri Series and the current West Indies “A” team tour of Bangladesh, the West Indies selectors have not closed the door on Trinidad and Tobago Red Force off-spinner Bryan Charles.
Charles, was the leading bowler for the Red Force in this season’s regional four-day championship with 21 wickets at an average of 24.95 and was fourth overall on the wicket-takers list behind Rahkeem Cornwall (35), Veerasammy Permaul (28) and Akeem Jordan (22).
However, the effort was not enough to secure Charles selection for either Team Weekes or Team Headley in the Tri Series of the Bangladesh series.
However speaking to the media recently about Charles’ omission, Cricket West Indies’ lead selector, Dr Desmond Haynes said while his name did come up for consideration, they ultimately opted to see more of Barbados Pride off-spinner Chaim Holder.
“Bryan Charles’ name came up for selection. We did see him in the “A” team last year,” Haynes noted. But he added: “We decided with the 26 players we selected at the initial stage (for the Headley-Weekes Series), we had Rahkeem Cornwall in there and a bunch of off-spinners and we thought after Cornwall did not make himself available, we went with Chaim Holder because we were impressed with how he bowled in the games in Trinidad,” Haynes explained.
“Someone like Bryan Charles, we still have him on our radar. We looked at him against Bangladesh last year and he was a prominent member of the “A” team squad but in a selection process, there is always one person who misses out and sometimes it is very difficult. He is still in our plans and there is no doubt about that,” Haynes added.
Haynes also gave an update on Jamaican pacer Oshane Thomas. Haynes said the fast bowler had reached out to them and they are organising a programme for him to work with.
“A fast bowler is a crucial member of any team and we think that Oshane has the ability to bowl a cricket ball fast and he should be encouraged. We as a panel had discussions with him and his management and we understand he is in England and we are exploring the possibility of getting the programme out to him so he will be on a programme that we are aware of and we can monitor,” Haynes explained.
“We would really like to get someone like Oshane Thomas back to full fitness and see how well he can fight his way back into the West Indies team. We are very happy he reached out to us and we have had conversations with him and we hope that with the new coach Andre Coley in position, I think we are going to have some meetings regarding someone like Oshane Thomas who we believe can play a role for us in Test cricket,” Haynes concluded.