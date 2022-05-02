ROYALS YIELD TO KKR

West Indies star middle order batter Shimron Hetmyer blasted an unbeaten 27 off 13 balls but it was not enough as his Rajasthan Royals (152-5) went under to the Kolkata Knight Riders (158-3) by seven wickets yesterday, at Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League.
Hetmyer was particularly savage on Tim Southee, who conceded 17 off just five balls to the left-handed Guyanese.
Nitish Rana (48 n.o.) and Rinku Singh (42 n.o.) rescued the KKR run chase following an early stumble after Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna had made early inroads for Rajasthan Royals.
Rana and Shreyas Iyer (34) put on 60 runs for the third wicket before Rana figured in another crucial partnership, in an unbroken 66-run stand with Rinku.
Royals made a decent fist of their defence by dragging it deep. But with 31 required off 18 balls, Rinku blasted back-to-back fours off Chahal to effectively kill off the game. It was Rana who took KKR over the finish line with five balls to spare, hoiking a maximum off Kuldeep Sen.
Umesh Yadav created problems for Jos Buttler in his first over and Umesh struck in his second over when he had Padikkal spooning a return catch. Samson injected some impetus to the innings in the fifth over, hitting Umesh for back-to-back boundaries. Buttler struggled (22 off 24 balls) before Shivam Mavi combined with Tim Southee to dismiss him, the Royals in a spot of bother at 55 for two in the ninth over.
Samson was more fluent, progressing to 40 off 30 balls, counting eight boundaries. But Mavi (1-33) eventually got Samson, whose early impetus and Hetmyer’s late cameo gave Royals’ attack something to defend but it was not enough.
In their chase, Knight Riders stuttered to 32 for two in the powerplay, but Rana, Iyer and Rinku made certain that the Knight Riders would snap their five-game losing skid.
With Rana vulnerable to rapid pace and bounce, Rinku took on both Prasidh and Sen. Often limited to being KKR’s regular substitute fielder, Rinku showed he is more than capable with the bat contributing 42 off 23 balls to an unbroken 66-run stand with Rana.